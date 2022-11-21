Matilda’s Tim Minchin and House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock return for a second season of their sitcom Upright, exclusively on Sky Comedy

Tim Minchin as Lucky Flynn & Milly Alcock as Meg Adams in Upright S2, barefoot in the Australian jungle (Credit: Lingo Pictures/Scott Belzner)

Upright, an Australian dramedy starring Tim Minchin, is returning to Sky Comedy for its second series on Tuesday 22 November.

The series, which also stars House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, follows a struggling musician and a teenage runaway as they try to move an upright piano across the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about Upright.

What is it about?

The first series of Upright follows Lucky Flynn, a musician who wants to head to Perth to return his family piano; as he makes this journey across Australia, he forges an unlikely bond with a young runaway named Meg, and they try and transport the upright piano together. (Hence the name.)

The second series picks up a few years later (reflecting the real gap between the first series, which aired in 2019, and the second). Lucky is struggling to adjust to his new life as a successful musician; it’s not long before Meg comes bursting back into his chaotic world, looking for his help in her own search for her mother.

Who stars in Upright?

Tim Minchin plays Lucky Flynn, a struggling musician who enjoys a change in fortunes going into the second series. Minchin is a comedian, musician, and poet, and you might be familiar with some of his comedy songs; he’s also the writer of the Matilda stage musical and its upcoming movie adaptation.

Milly Alcock plays Meg, a teenage runaway who forms an unexpected bond with Lucky Flynn. You’ll know Alcock as the young Princess Rhaenyra in Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon; you might also recognise her from The Gloaming or Reckoning.

They’re joined by Ella Scott Lynch (Love Child) as Suzie Flynn, Daniel Lapaine (Black Mirror) as Toby Flynn, Heather Mitchell (Spellbinder) as Jen Flynn, Kate Box (Wentworth) as Esme, and Rebecca Massey (Utopia) as Constable Stacey amongst others.

Who writes and directs Upright?

As well as starring in Upright, Minchin co-created the series, and wrote and directed a number of episodes. Chris Taylor, Kate Mulvany, and Leon Ford all wrote episodes of the first series of Upright alongside Minchin.

Mirrah Foulkes directs every episode of Upright Season 2. She’s previously directed episodes of the series Eden, as well as the film Judy & Punch.

Is there a trailer for Upright Season 2?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Upright Season 2?

Upright will be available on Sky Comedy and NOW TV in the UK from Tuesday 22 November. You can sign up for NOW TV right here.

In Australia, Upright Season 2 became available on Foxtel’s Showcase channel on Tuesday 15 November. You can watch Upright on Sundance Now in the US.

How many episodes are there?

There are ten episodes in the second series of Upright, each around half an hour long (as was the case with series 2).

Where is Upright filmed?

Upright is filmed in and around Australia, with Lucky and Meg’s journey in Series 2 taking them from Queensland to Cairns to Karingunna.

Why should I watch Upright?