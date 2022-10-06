Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, which stars Lashana Lynch and Stephen Graham, will arrive first in UK cinemas before arriving on Netflix internationally in December

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, a film adaptation of the stage musical based on Roald Dahl’s book, is coming to UK cinemas this November.

The film, which premiered at the London Film Festival in October, will later be available to watch on Netflix internationally.

Here’s everything you need to know about Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

What is it about?

The official Netflix synopsis describes Matilda as the story of “an extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results.”

It is, of course, an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book about a lonely girl who develops telepathy after reading lots of books, and uses those powers to try and stand up to an abusive headteacher.

Slightly more specifically, it’s an adaptation of an adaptation – a filmed version of the popular stage musical based on the Dahl book.

Who stars in Matilda?

Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, next to a chalkboard with some algebra (Credit: Netflix)

Alisha Weir plays Matilda, the precocious reader with telepathic powers. Weir has previously appeared in the Irish drama Darklands, and the horror movie Don’t Leave Home.

Lashana Lynch plays Miss Honey, Matilda’s class teacher and the only supportive adult in her life. You’ll recognise Lynch from big screen franchise outings like No Time to Die or Captain Marvel, and her role in the historical epic The Woman King.

Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchball, the evil headteacher. Thompson has appeared in films like Love, Actually, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and Sense and Sensibility. (Is that three film titles or six?!) There had previously been plans for Ralph Fiennes to play Miss Trunchball, as the role is typically played by male actors on stage.

Stephen Graham plays Matilda’s father, alongside Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s mother. You’ll know Graham from things like This Is England, The Virtues, and Line of Duty, while Andrea Riseborough starred in The Long Walk to Finchley and Brighton Rock.

They’re joined by Sindu Vee, a comedian and actor you might recognise from Starstruck and Sex Education. Vee plays Mrs Phelps, the librarian who first introduces Matilda to books.

Is there a trailer for Matilda?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Matilda?

Matthew Warchus, who directed the 2014 film Pride, has directed Matilda. Warchus also directed the original 2010 stage version of Matilda for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The film was written by Dennis Kelly, adapting his own stageplay, with Tim Minchin responsible for music.

When and how can I watch Matilda?

In the UK, Matilda will initially be exclusive to cinemas. It’ll arrive on 25 November.

In the US, Netflix will distribute the film. It’ll be available to stream from 9 December.

Matilda will then arrive on Netflix UK on 25 December.

What is Matilda’s runtime?

The film is 117 minutes long, or just under 2 hours.

Why should I watch Matilda?