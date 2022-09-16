George Ezra will play two shows at the Manchester Arena

George Ezra has kicked off his huge UK tour this month.

The Budapest singer will be playing some of the most iconci venues across the country in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, the tour has seen George Ezra play shows in Cardiff and Liverpool.

The next two dates on the tour will be back-to-back concerts in Manchester.

If you are heading to the shows in Manchester, here is all you need to know:

When and where are George Ezra’s concerts in Manchester?

George Ezra will be playing two shows at the Manchester Arena - currently known as the AO Arena.

The concerts will take place today (16 September) and tomorrow (17 September).

After the first concert sold out, the second Saturday date was added.

When do the concerts start?

Doors will open at the AO Arena at 6pm.

The concert will start at 7.30pm according to Ticketmaster.

A social media user who attended the Liverpool concert this week reported that the support act came on stage at 8pm and George Ezra began to perform at 9pm.

The timings are likely to be similar for the Manchester shows.

Who is the support act?

South African indie-pop band Beatenberg will be supporting George Ezra on each of the dates during his UK tour in September and October.

The band will perform before George Ezra.

Beatenberg’s most popular songs on Spotify are:

Aphrodite - 12M streams

Ithaca - 7.5M streams

She’s Not Like That - 1.5M streams

Scorpionfish - 5.2M streams

Fool You’ve Landed - 21M streams

Can you get tickets for George Ezra’s UK tour?

AO Arena’s website says that the Manchester show on 16 September is sold out.

However Ticketmaster’s website does show “limited availability” - with limited seated tickets for £46 on 16 September.

The tickets for 17 September are also “limited availability” on Ticketmaster’s website including standing and seated tickets from £46 each.

Tickets are on sale for the rest of the UK tour, however some dates are “sold out” according to George Ezra’s website including Newcastle, Scarborough and Dublin.

Ticketmaster’s website has the latest information on tickets for George Ezra’s UK tour.

What is the potential setlist?

Setlist.fm have confirmed the setlist from George Ezra’s show at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on 13 September.

It was as follows:

Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)

Cassy O’

Get Away

Gold Rush Kid

Pretty Shining People

Barcelona

Saviour

Did You Hear the Rain?

Hold My Girl

Sweetest Human Being Alive (Live Debut)

In the Morning (Live Debut)

Manilla (Live Debut)

All My Love

Green Green Grass

Paradise

Blame It on Me

Budapest

Encore

Dance All Over Me

Shotgun

The setlist could be very different at Manchester Arena.

What has George Ezra said about the tour?

George Ezra described the crowds at Liverpool and Cardiff as “a dream”.

The shows were the first two in his UK tour.

When will it end?

Concerts in the UK tend to finish around 10.30pm due to noise curfews.

What are the other UK tour dates?