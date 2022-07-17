George Ezra will play his biggest show yet at the venue in north London

George Ezra will be headlining a huge concert at Finsbury Park in the coming hours.

It will be the biggest headline show of his career so far.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be joined by plenty of special guests for a spectacular day of music.

If you are lucky enough to be going, you might want reminding of the exact lyrics to some of his biggest songs, to enhance the experience.

Tuesday, September 20 @ Utilita Arena (Image: Getty Images)

Here are the words:

Budapest lyrics

From LyricFind

My house in Budapest, my

My hidden treasure chest

Golden grand piano

My beautiful Castillo

You

You

I'd leave it all

My acres of a land

I have achieved

It may be hard for you to

Stop and believe

But for you

You

I'd leave it all

Oh, for you

You

I'd leave it all

Give me one good reason

Why I should never make a change

And, baby, if you hold me

Then all of this will go away

My many artifacts

The list goes on

If you just say the words, I'll

I'll up and run

Oh, to you

You

I'd leave it all

Oh, for you

Ooh

I'd leave it all

Give me one good reason

Why I should never make a change

And, baby, if you hold me

Then all of this will go away

Give me one good reason

Why I should never make a change

Baby, if you hold me

Then all of this will go away

My friends and family

They don't understand

They fear they'll lose so much

If you take my hand

But for you

You

I'd lose it all

Oh, for you

You

I'd lose it all

Give me one good reason

Why I should never make a change

And, baby, if you hold me

Then all of this will go away

Give me one good reason

Why I should never make a change

And, baby, if you hold me

Then all of this will go away

My house in Budapest, my

My hidden treasure chest

Golden grand piano

My beautiful Castillo

You

You

I'd leave it all

Oh, for you

You

I'd leave it all

Shotgun lyrcis

From LyricFind

Homegrown alligator, see you later

Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road

Something changed in the atmosphere

Architecture unfamiliar

I could get used to this

Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you'll see what I mean

There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of

If you need me you know where I'll be

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone (someone)

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

We're south of the Equator, navigator

Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road

Deep sea diving 'round the clock, bikini bottoms, lager tops

I could get used to this

Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you'll see what I mean

There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of

If you need me you know where I'll be

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone (someone)

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

We got two in the front (hey)

Two in the back (hey)

Sailing along

And we don't look back (back, back)

Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you'll see what I mean

There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of

If you need me you know where I'll be

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone (someone)

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone (someone)

I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like a someone, a someone, a someone, someone

Green Green Grass lyrics

From LyricFind

Well she moves like lightning

And she counts to three

Then she turns out all the lights

And says she's coming for me

Now put your hands up

This is a heist

And there's no one in here living

Gonna make it out alive

Load it up when the sun comes down

Getaway car for two young lovers

Me and the girl straight out of town

Over the hills and undercover

Undercover, undercover

She said

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

We go together, Adam and Eve

But the girl is so much more than just another apple thief

Yeah, she's a genius (genius), watch and learn

How she sets the world on fire just to watch the sucker burn

Load it up when the sun comes down

Getaway car for two young lovers

Me and the girl straight out of town

Over the hills and undercover

Undercover, undercover

She said

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Throw a party (yeah), throw a party, yeah

Throw a party (woo), on the day that I die

Throw a party (hey), throw a party, yeah

Throw a party, on the day that I die

Load it up when the sun comes down

Getaway car for two young lovers

Me and the girl straight out of town

Over the hills and undercover

Undercover, undercover

She said

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Green green grass, blue blue sky

You better throw a party on the day that I die

Paradise lyrics

From LyricFind

My love (my love)

My lover, lover, lover

I'm in paradise whenever I'm with you

My mind (my mind)

My m-m-m-m-mind well, it's a paradise whenever I'm with you

Ride on (ride on)

I will ride on down the road

I will find you, I will hold you, I'll be there

It's long (how long?)

It's a mighty long road but

I'll find you, I will hold you and I'll be there

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it's real

It's something that I feel and

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it's real

It's something that I feel and

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

My time (my time)

My t-t-t-t-time well, it's a never ending helter-skelter

We'll be out whatever the weather

My heart (my heart)

My boom-boom heart

It's a beat and its a thumping

And I'm alive

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it's real

It's something that I feel and

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it's real

It's something that I feel and

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it's real

It's something that I feel and

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it's real

It's something that I feel and

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it's love heading your way

Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)

From LyricFind

Tiger lily, moved to the city

She just turned twenty-one

And then I said, "here's my number, hit me up

If you're needing anyone"

And then I could be

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light

Be your light

Well, I gave her love, but it wasn't enough

So she called me up, just to call it off

I can't afford to make that mistake this time

And if you're flying over the Serengeti

Tiger lily, don't forget me

The way I am, not the way I was, mm

When I could be

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you

Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light

Be your light (light, light, light)

Anyone for you

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

I can love you, I could be

Anything you want of me

And in the darkness of the night

Baby, let me be your light

Be your light (woo)

Be your light (woo)

Oh, I could be your light

Listen to the Man lyrics

From musixmatch

I feel your head resting heavy on your single bed

I want to hear all about it, get it all off your chest, oh

I feel the tears, and you're not alone, oh

When I hold you, well, I won't let go, oh

Why should we care for what they're selling us anyway?

We're so younger than you know, whoa

You don't have to be there, babe

You don't have to be scared, babe

You don't need a plan of what you wanna do

Won't you listen to the man that's loving you?

Your world keeps spinning and you can't jump off

But I will catch you if you fall, I can't tell you enough

I hate to hear that you're feeling low

I hate to hear that you won't come home

Why should we care for what they're selling us anyway?

We're so younger than you know, whoa

You don't have to be there, babe

You don't have to be scared, babe

You don't need a plan of what you wanna do

Won't you listen to the man that's loving you

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Easy, easy and a one, two, three, oh

Easy, breezy if you come with me, oh

Easy, easy and a one, two, three, four

Five, six, seven, eight, na, na, na, na

You don't have to be there, babe

You don't have to be scared, babe

You don't need a plan of what you wanna do

Won't you listen to the man that's loving you?

You don't have to be there, babe

You don't have to be scared, babe

You don't need a plan of what you wanna do

Won't you listen to the man that's loving you

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

When is George Ezra’s concert at Finsbury Park?

The concert will take place on Sunday 17 July.

Finsbury Park is located in north London.

What are the closest tube stations?

The closest tube stations to the concert are Finsbury Park and Manor House.

When does the concert start?

Gates will open at 11am on Sunday.