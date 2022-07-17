George Ezra will be headlining a huge concert at Finsbury Park in the coming hours.
It will be the biggest headline show of his career so far.
He will be joined by plenty of special guests for a spectacular day of music.
If you are lucky enough to be going, you might want reminding of the exact lyrics to some of his biggest songs, to enhance the experience.
Here are the words:
Budapest lyrics
My house in Budapest, my
My hidden treasure chest
Golden grand piano
My beautiful Castillo
You
You
I'd leave it all
My acres of a land
I have achieved
It may be hard for you to
Stop and believe
But for you
You
I'd leave it all
Oh, for you
You
I'd leave it all
Give me one good reason
Why I should never make a change
And, baby, if you hold me
Then all of this will go away
My many artifacts
The list goes on
If you just say the words, I'll
I'll up and run
Oh, to you
You
I'd leave it all
Oh, for you
Ooh
I'd leave it all
Give me one good reason
Why I should never make a change
And, baby, if you hold me
Then all of this will go away
Give me one good reason
Why I should never make a change
Baby, if you hold me
Then all of this will go away
My friends and family
They don't understand
They fear they'll lose so much
If you take my hand
But for you
You
I'd lose it all
Oh, for you
You
I'd lose it all
Give me one good reason
Why I should never make a change
And, baby, if you hold me
Then all of this will go away
Give me one good reason
Why I should never make a change
And, baby, if you hold me
Then all of this will go away
My house in Budapest, my
My hidden treasure chest
Golden grand piano
My beautiful Castillo
You
You
I'd leave it all
Oh, for you
You
I'd leave it all
Shotgun lyrcis
Homegrown alligator, see you later
Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road
Something changed in the atmosphere
Architecture unfamiliar
I could get used to this
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me you know where I'll be
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone (someone)
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
We're south of the Equator, navigator
Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road
Deep sea diving 'round the clock, bikini bottoms, lager tops
I could get used to this
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me you know where I'll be
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone (someone)
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
We got two in the front (hey)
Two in the back (hey)
Sailing along
And we don't look back (back, back)
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you'll see what I mean
There's a mountaintop that I'm dreaming of
If you need me you know where I'll be
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone (someone)
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone (someone)
I'll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like a someone, a someone, a someone, someone
Green Green Grass lyrics
Well she moves like lightning
And she counts to three
Then she turns out all the lights
And says she's coming for me
Now put your hands up
This is a heist
And there's no one in here living
Gonna make it out alive
Load it up when the sun comes down
Getaway car for two young lovers
Me and the girl straight out of town
Over the hills and undercover
Undercover, undercover
She said
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
We go together, Adam and Eve
But the girl is so much more than just another apple thief
Yeah, she's a genius (genius), watch and learn
How she sets the world on fire just to watch the sucker burn
Load it up when the sun comes down
Getaway car for two young lovers
Me and the girl straight out of town
Over the hills and undercover
Undercover, undercover
She said
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Throw a party (yeah), throw a party, yeah
Throw a party (woo), on the day that I die
Throw a party (hey), throw a party, yeah
Throw a party, on the day that I die
Load it up when the sun comes down
Getaway car for two young lovers
Me and the girl straight out of town
Over the hills and undercover
Undercover, undercover
She said
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Green green grass, blue blue sky
You better throw a party on the day that I die
Paradise lyrics
My love (my love)
My lover, lover, lover
I'm in paradise whenever I'm with you
My mind (my mind)
My m-m-m-m-mind well, it's a paradise whenever I'm with you
Ride on (ride on)
I will ride on down the road
I will find you, I will hold you, I'll be there
It's long (how long?)
It's a mighty long road but
I'll find you, I will hold you and I'll be there
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it's real
It's something that I feel and
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it's real
It's something that I feel and
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
My time (my time)
My t-t-t-t-time well, it's a never ending helter-skelter
We'll be out whatever the weather
My heart (my heart)
My boom-boom heart
It's a beat and its a thumping
And I'm alive
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it's real
It's something that I feel and
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it's real
It's something that I feel and
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it's real
It's something that I feel and
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it's real
It's something that I feel and
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it's love heading your way
Anyone For You (Tiger Lily)
Tiger lily, moved to the city
She just turned twenty-one
And then I said, "here's my number, hit me up
If you're needing anyone"
And then I could be
Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you
Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
Be your light
Be your light
Well, I gave her love, but it wasn't enough
So she called me up, just to call it off
I can't afford to make that mistake this time
And if you're flying over the Serengeti
Tiger lily, don't forget me
The way I am, not the way I was, mm
When I could be
Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone for you
Anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone, anyone
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
Be your light
Be your light (light, light, light)
Anyone for you
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
I can love you, I could be
Anything you want of me
And in the darkness of the night
Baby, let me be your light
Be your light (woo)
Be your light (woo)
Oh, I could be your light
Listen to the Man lyrics
From musixmatch
I feel your head resting heavy on your single bed
I want to hear all about it, get it all off your chest, oh
I feel the tears, and you're not alone, oh
When I hold you, well, I won't let go, oh
Why should we care for what they're selling us anyway?
We're so younger than you know, whoa
You don't have to be there, babe
You don't have to be scared, babe
You don't need a plan of what you wanna do
Won't you listen to the man that's loving you?
Your world keeps spinning and you can't jump off
But I will catch you if you fall, I can't tell you enough
I hate to hear that you're feeling low
I hate to hear that you won't come home
Why should we care for what they're selling us anyway?
We're so younger than you know, whoa
You don't have to be there, babe
You don't have to be scared, babe
You don't need a plan of what you wanna do
Won't you listen to the man that's loving you
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
Easy, easy and a one, two, three, oh
Easy, breezy if you come with me, oh
Easy, easy and a one, two, three, four
Five, six, seven, eight, na, na, na, na
You don't have to be there, babe
You don't have to be scared, babe
You don't need a plan of what you wanna do
Won't you listen to the man that's loving you?
You don't have to be there, babe
You don't have to be scared, babe
You don't need a plan of what you wanna do
Won't you listen to the man that's loving you
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
When is George Ezra’s concert at Finsbury Park?
The concert will take place on Sunday 17 July.
Finsbury Park is located in north London.
What are the closest tube stations?
The closest tube stations to the concert are Finsbury Park and Manor House.
When does the concert start?
Gates will open at 11am on Sunday.
The first act will perform at 12.45pm.