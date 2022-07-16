George Ezra will become the latest artist to headline Finsbury Park

The Budapest singer will be playing Finsbury Park tomorrow (17 July).

He will be joined by a wide range of support acts playing throughout the afternoon and evening.

It is the last of three major events in Finsbury Park, North London, after Sam Fender’s concert on Friday (15 July) and Community Festival on Saturday (16 July).

If you are heading to the concert, here is all you need to know:

When is George Ezra’s concert at Finsbury Park?

The concert will take place on Sunday 17 July.

Finsbury Park is located in north London.

What are the closest tube stations?

The closest tube stations to the concert are Finsbury Park and Manor House.

Is it cancelled?

An amber weather warning for heat is in place for Finsbury Park on Sunday.

However despite the high temperatures, the concert is still planned to go ahead.

Sealed bottles of water 750ml or less will now be permitted on site and fans are encouraged to wear a hat and stay hydrated.

When does the concert start?

Gates will open at 11am on Sunday.

The first act will perform at 12.45pm.

What items are banned?

The following items are banned:

Aerosols

Airhorns

Alcohol

Animals (except for assistance dogs)

Balloons

Barbeques and any kind of cooking apparatus

Bicycles

Blowtorches

Cans

Chairs of any sort (including stools, floor seating and shooting sticks)

Soft Drinks

Drones, Drugs

Gas canisters

Gazebos/parasols/large (golf) umbrellas

Glass (including glass makeup or perfume bottles)

Food hampers/cool bags/boxes

Fires

Firewood

Fireworks

Flags on poles,

Flares

Generators of any kind

Illegal substances

Inflatable furniture

Items which may be regarded as weapons

Legal highs (inc ‘legal highs’ – this includes Nitrous Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)

Laser equipment/pens

Liquids/gels over 100ml

Megaphones

New psychoactive substances (NPS)

Petrol burners

Pyrotechnics

Recording or transmitting equipment

Roller skates

Scooters

Sky or ‘chinese’ lanterns

Smoke bombs / canisters

Sound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Tabards/high viz jackets

unauthorised buses

coaches or trucks

unidentified substances

goods with unauthorised Event or artist logos

motorcycle helmets

personal drones

What are the set times?

The set times for the concert are as follows:

12.45pm - London International Gospel Choir

1.35pm - Mychelle

2.35pm - The Big Moon

3.35pm - Holly Humberstone

4.40pm - Mimi Webb

5.55pm - Blossoms

7.35pm - George Ezra

What is the potential setlist?

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs George Ezra played at his last concert, which was in Oxford on Thursday (14 July).

It was as follows:

Anyone for You (Tiger Lily)

Cassy O’

Get Away

Gold Rush Kid (Live Debut)

Pretty Shining People

Listen to the Man

Barcelona

Hold My Girl

Saviour

Did You Hear the Rain?

Dance All Over Me(Live Debut)

All My Love

Blame It on Me

Green Green Grass

Budapest

Encore

Paradise

Shotgun

The setlist could be very different at Finsbury Park however.

Can you still get tickets?

There is a capacity of 45,000 for the concert in Finsbury Park.

Tickets start at £55 per person.

You can still purchase them from Ticketmaster.

What has George Ezra said about the concert?

It is the biggest headline show of George Ezra’s career so far.

On social media, he said: “I’m looking forward to creating memories with you.”

What is the weather forecast?

It will be sunny and very warm.

Highs of 30C are expected between 3pm and 6pm.

It is due to be around 29C when George Ezra takes to the stage.

Is there a map of the venue?

When will it end?

The concert is due to end at 9.30pm on Sunday.

What roads will be closed?

Seven Sisters Road between Fonthill Road and Green Lanes will be shut from 9pm to 10.30pm.