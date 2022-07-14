Red Arrows will be performing at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The Red Arrows will be performing a spectacular display as part of the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Residents in the area around RAF Fairford - including those in the vacinity of Swindon - will be able to spot the famous aircraft.

The RAF jets will be performing three displays over the weekend.

It is just the latest event the famed aircrafts have taken part in, including the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where are the Red Arrows next performing?

The Red Arrows will be performing three displays as part of the Royal International Air Tattoo.

It is the world’s largest military air show and it was first held in 1971.

RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire since 1985.

The Red Arrows will be carrying out displays on Friday (15 July), Saturday (16 July) and Sunday (17 July).

During the display, the route will take the Red Arrows to the vicinity of Swindon.

The Red Arrows are set as the grand finale for both nights of the Southport Airshow

What time and what is the route of the display?

Military Airshows have published the routes for the displays at the Royal International Air Tattoo this weekend.

Here is the route and timings for Friday:

10.46am - depart from Fairford

10.48am - NE OF SOUTHMOOR

10.59am - VCY BUCKLAND

11.00am - SE OF KELMSCOTT

11.03am - N OF SOUTH CERNEY

11.04am - E OF CHARLTON

11.06am - N OF WROUGHTON

11.07am - VCY SWINDON

11.08am - FAIRFORD DISPLAY

11.31am - SW OF ALDSWORTH

11.35am - FAIRFORD (EGVA)

The display will last for 23 minutes.

What are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows are officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

It is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scrampton in Lincolnshire.

The team was founded in late 1964 and replaced the unofficial display teams operating at that time.

Fast forward nearly 60 years and the Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams.

What planes are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows themselves are distinctive Hawk fast-jets - the BAE Systems Hawk T1.

It is the same jets used for for advanced pilot training and they have two seats.

The jets are modified to enable the aircraft to produce the distinctive red, white and blue smoke that is associated with the Red Arrows.

Originally the Folland Gnat was used for the display team but were replaced with the Hawk jets in 1978.

Who flies the Red Arrows?

Since 1996, the Red Arrows team has been made up of nine display pilots, all of which are volunteers.

The pilots complete a three-year tour with the Red Arrows and then return to other roles in the RAF.

The team is made up of three first-year pilots, three second-year pilots and three third-year pilots.

In order to be eligible to volunteer for the Red Arrows, pilots must have completed one or more operational tour, flying fast-jets like the Tornado, Harrier, or Typhoon.

Who are the ‘Blues’?

The Red Arrows are supported by a team of 85 engineers, who are known as the “Blues”.