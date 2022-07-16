Top Gun: Maverick star was snapped at Royal International Air Tattoo

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has made a surprise appearance in Gloucestershire.

The actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission Impossible, was spotted arriving at the Royal International Air Tattoo on Saturday.

The air show confirmed Cruise’s arrival tweeting a picture, captioning it: “He can be our wingman any time! Look who just arrived at #RIAT22!”

Here is all you need to know:

Where and when was Tom Cruise pictured?

He was spotted at the Royal International Air Tattoo today (16 July), which is taking place at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, near to Swindon.

Cruise was captured sporting a beaming smile, a sharp suit and his trademark aviator sunglasses.

The 60-year-old, who starred as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film Top Gun and sequel Maverick this year, has been a licenced pilot since 1994.

What has been said about the visit?

The chief executive of the RAF Charitable Trust has said they had to keep Tom Cruise’s appearance at the Royal International Air Tattoo top secret.

Paul Atherton said: “Tom’s visit is something we’ve been trying really hard to keep under wraps but keeping secrets like that is hard when they’re so exciting.

“The Top Gun films and Tom’s famous passion for aircraft and flying have really helped to catapult aviation into the spotlight, which will help promote and inspire future generations of young people.

“RIAT is a home for those who appreciate the brilliance and excitement of the aviation world, so I am delighted to be able to welcome Tom to that home.”

Did any other celebs attend?

Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity enjoying the display as Countdown’s Carol Vorderman posted regular updates to her Instagram story.

Posting a video at the airfield, the 61-year-old said: “First in. It’s going to be a glorious glorious day. The runway is just literally there, boom.”

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise arriving at the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Picture: PA

What was going on at RAF Fairford today?

On the second day of the event, thousands of people descended onto the air base withstanding scorching temperatures.

Aircraft flying at the show included the US Air Force’s Bell Boeing CV-22B Osprey from the 7th Special Operations Squadron in honour of the special anniversary.

To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the UK Royal Air Force will also fly the Avro Lancaster from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the BAE Systems Hawk T1 from the RAF Red Arrows.

Jets from 17 other Air Forces around the world including Spanish, Jordanian, Swedish and the Republic of Korea will also complete displays in the sky.

Tom Cruise (right) speaking to RAF Air Cadets, at the Royal International Air Tattoo, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Picture: Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCTE)/ PA

What is the Royal International Air Tattoo?

The military air show attracts 170,000 visitors over the weekend to see and hear several hundred aircraft of different shapes and sizes spanning the eras and from countries all over the world, its website said.

It is the world’s largest military air show and it was first held in 1971.

RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire since 1985.

The Red Arrows will be carrying out displays on Friday (15 July), Saturday (16 July) and Sunday (17 July).

The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust benefits from the profits of all sales from the show, supporting initiatives including engineering and flying scholarships.

What time can you see the Red Arrows at the show?

Military Airshows have published the routes for the displays at the Royal International Air Tattoo this weekend.

10.24am - depart from Fairford

10.26am - west of Longworth

10.39am - north west of Littleworth

10.40am - south of Kelmscott

10.41am - Fairford flypast

10.42am - north of South Cerney

10.43am - south east of South Cerney

10.44am - Fairford

10.47am - vicinity of Watchfield

10.48am - vicinity of Swindon

10.49am - vicinity of Swindon

10.51am - display at RAF Fairford

11.14am - south east Alsworth

10.15am - return to Fairford