The 80s film features the iconic song Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins

The wait is almost over for the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The latest instalment will be released in cinemas on 27 May, after being delayed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No fewer than 36 years after the original release, we will once again follow the story of Tom Cruise’s Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

The 80s classic had it all... action, romance and death defying stunts.

It was directed by Tony Scott and was released in 1986 to rave reviews.

The film’s iconic song, Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins, won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

According to the US Navy, admissions increased 500% after the box office success.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can watch the original.

Where can you watch Top Gun 1986?

The original Top Gun is available to watch online, on a few platforms in the UK.

Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London (Pic: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

You can rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video for £3.49, or buy it for £5.99.

Sky Cinema customers can stream it, however, if you have Sky and do not have a Sky Cinema Pass, it will be £3.49 to rent for 30 days, or £5.99 to purchase.

Top Gun is also available to stream on Now TV, the subscription costs £11.99 a month and comes with a seven day free trial.

Can you watch Top Gun 1986 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Top Gun is not available to watch on Netflix in the UK.

You can watch the movie on Netflix in the US, but it will only be available until 31 May, with Netflix removing it from the streaming platform.

What is the plot of Top Gun 1986?

Top Gun is the name of the US Navy pilot school, where the best of the best train to improve their flying skills.

We follow student Maverick, played by Tom Cruise as he makes friends with Goose, played by Anthony Edwards and clashes with rival pilot Iceman, played by Val Kilmer.

Maverick’s cocky demeanour keeps getting him into trouble, but he isn’t just competing to be the best pilot, he’s also after the heart of his flight instructor, Charlie, played by Kelly McGillis.

Who was in the cast of Top Gun 1986?

Top Gun is one of Cruise’s most iconic films, with the actor becoming famous overnight due to his lead role as navy aviator, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis in Top Gun (Pic:Getty)

The cast includes big names such as Val Kilmer, who plays Maverick’s rival, Kelly McGillis who stars as Maverick’s love interest and Meg Ryan as Goose’s wife.

Here are some of the popular characters from Top Gun 1986 Cast:

Tom Cruise: Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell

Val Kilmer: Tom Kazansky

Kelly McGillis: Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Blackwood

Anthony Edwards: Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw

Tom Skerritt: Mike “Viper” Metcalf

Meg Ryan: Carole Bradshaw

Tim Robbins: Sam Wells

Michael Ironside: Rick Heatherly

James Tolkan: Tom Jordan

For Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise and Kilmer will reprise their roles, but McGillis and Ryan are not featured.