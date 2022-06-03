As part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee a number of Battle of Britain Memorial Flights will take to the skies.

And while the Queen and the rest of the royal family watched the Red Arrows from the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday - a whole host of other flypasts are planned, and there will be plenty of chances to spot one this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flights (or BBMF for short) usually feature either a Lancaster Bomber, a Spitfire, a Hurricane or a Dakota.

Often the Spitfires fly in pairs, but they also occasionally fly alone.

But where can you see them this weekend? Here's what you need to know.

Flypasts will be taking place as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

June 3

A range of flypasts took place on Friday throughout the day. Among them was a Hawker Hurricane which flew over Yorkshire’s skies at the Tractorfest at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire. The plane was set to fly over the festival between 3.15pm and 4.05pm.

Meanwhile, if you didn’t manage to catch any of the day’s earlier flypasts a Hurricane will fly over Sandringham Estate, Norfolk between 7.15 and 8.00pm

June 4

The Hawker Hurricane will return to South Yorkshire on Saturday, flying over Dalton and Falnderwell near Rotherham between 12.55pm and 1.40pm. There are also a large number of as yet unassigned flypasts due in nearby Lincolnshire, so it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for much of Saturday afternoon.

The Lancaster is set to be in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Hampshire, while the Spitfire will be in Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Essex.

Here’s where you can catch the flypasts in your area on Saturday:

Bedfordshire

Haynes, Bedfordshire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm

Shillington Jubilee Weekend, Bedfordshire - between 3.40 and 4.10pm

Berkshire

Lancaster at - Pangbourne Classic Car Show, Berkshire - between 3.10 and 3.55pm

Lancaster- Mortimer Jubilee Party, Berkshire - 3.30pm

Buckinghamshire

Spitfire at Newport Pagnell Vintage Event, Buckinghamshire - between 3.30 and 4.15pm

Spitfire at Woburn Sands Vintage Jubilee, Buckinghamshire - between 3.45 and 4.30pm

Devon

Dartmouth, Devon - between 4.35 and 5.10pm

Essex

Langham, Essex - between 12.35 and 1.25pm

Spitfire at West Bergholt, Colchester, Essex - between 12.45 and 1.30pm

Coggeshall, Essex - between 12.50 and 1.35pm

A Spitfire in Yorkshire (Photo: Glyn Beck)

Gloucestershire

Andoversford, Gloucestershire - between 2.35 and 3.20pm

Greater Manchester

Bury, Greater Manchester - between 1.10 and 1.55pm

Hampshire

Lancaster at New Milton Jubilee, Hampshire - between 3.45 and 4.30pm

Kent

Maidstone, Kent - between 2.55 and 3.40pm

Leicestershire

Hurricane at Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire - between 12.25 and 1.10pm

Hurricane or Lancaster at Quorn, Leicestershire - between 3.30 and 4.15pm

Hurricane at Ravenstone, Coalville, Leicestershire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm

Hurricane at Markfield, Leicestershire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm

Lincolnshire

Burton-Upon-Stather, Lincolnshire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm

Worlaby, Lincolnshire - between 3.15 and 4.00pm

Flixborough, Lincolnshire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm

Elsham, Lincolnshire - between 3.15 and 4.00pm

Hibaldstow, Lincolnshire - between 3.30 and 4.15pm

Haxey, Lincolnshire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm

Canwick, Lincoln, Lincolnshire - between 3.45 and 4.30pm

Potterhanworth, Lincolnshire - between 3.50 and 4.35pm

Stickford, Lincolnshire - between 3.55 and 4.40pm

Rippingale, Lincolnshire - between 11.50 and 12.35pm

Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - between 12.20 and 1.05pm

Spitfire at Bourne Festival, Lincolnshire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm

Norfolk

Spitfire at Costessey, Norwich, Norfolk - between 12.10 and 12.55pm

Northamptonshire

Nassington, Northamptonshire - between 3.35 and 4.10pm

Spitfire at Santa Pod Raceway, Podington, Northamptonshire - 3.40pm

Nottinghamshire

Wellow, Nottinghamshire - between 12.45 and 1.30pm

Fernwood, Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire - between 12.35 and 1.25pm

Bingham, Nottinghamshire - between 12.30 and 1.20pm

Oxfordshire

Launton Platinum Jubilee, Bicester, Oxfordshire - between 3.55 and 4.40pm

Lancaster at Thame Carnival, Oxfordshire - between 3.00 and 3.45pm

Lancaster at Aston Village Fete, Oxfordshire - between 2.50 and 3.35pm

South Yorkshire

Hurricane at Dalton, Rotherham, South Yorkshire - between 12.55 and 1.40pm

Flanderwell, Rotherham, South Yorkshire - between 12.55 and 1.40pm

Suffolk

Spitfire at Bungay, Suffolk - 12.34pm

Lancaster at Felixstowe Jubilee Weekend, Suffolk - between 12.33 and 1.18pm

Sussex

Lewes, East Sussex - between 2.45 & 3.30pm

Warwickshire

Atherstone, Warwickshire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm

Wiltshire

Lancaster at West Dean Jubilee Fete, Wiltshire - between 3.30 & 4.30pm

Lancaster at Downton, Wiltshire (down the Borough) - 4.10pm

Worcestershire

Lancaster at Kidderminster, Worcestershire - between 2.20 and 3.05pm

Image shows two Hurricanes (bottom), a Spitfire (top) and an Avro Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight during a display over RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, to mark the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s 60th anniversary.

June 5

Rounding off the long weekend of celebratory flypasts, the Supermarine Spitfire is set to pass over Tractorfest in North Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon, between 2.30pm and 3.20pm.

The Hurricane is set to be in Lincolnshire, so again its worth keeping your eyes to the skies, but the Lancaster is once again due in the Midlands and the South.

This is where to see the flypasts on Saturday:

Bedfordshire

Shillington Jubilee Weekend, Bedfordshire - between 2.52 and 3.42pm

Essex

Langham, Essex - between 12.35 and 1.25pm

Ingatestone, Essex - between 12.45 and 1.30pm

Greater Manchester

Bury, Greater Manchester - between 2.15 and 3.00pm

Kent

Maidstone, Kent - between 3.45 and 4.30pm

Hampshire

Hurricane at The Overlord Show, Denmead, Hampshire - between 3.10 and 4.00pm

Leicestershire

Hurricane at Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire - between 2.10 and 2.55pm

Hurricane or Lancaster Quorn, Leicestershire - between 2.05 and 2.50pm

Donisthorpe, Leicestershire - between 2.30 and 3.15pm

Lincolnshire

Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - between 2.15 and 3.00pm

Hurricane Bourne Festival, Lincolnshire - between 2.20 and 3.05pm

Norfolk

Hurricane at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, Norfolk - between 11.45 and 12.35pm

Hurricane at Sandringham Estate, Norfolk - between 11.45 and 12.30pm

North Yorkshire

Spitfire at Tractorfest, Newby Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire - between 2.30 and 3.20pm

Northamptonshire

Lancaster at Santa Pod Raceway, Podington, Northamptonshire - 3.13pm

Suffolk

Hurricane at Bungay, Suffolk - 12.20pm

Hurricane at Bardwell, Suffolk - between 12.15 and 1.00pm

Lancaster at Felixstowe Jubilee Weekend, Suffolk - between 12.30 and 1.15pm

Warwickshire

Atherstone, Warwickshire - between 2.35 and 3.20pm

Worcestershire