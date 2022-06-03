As part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee a number of Battle of Britain Memorial Flights will take to the skies.
And while the Queen and the rest of the royal family watched the Red Arrows from the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday - a whole host of other flypasts are planned, and there will be plenty of chances to spot one this weekend.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flights (or BBMF for short) usually feature either a Lancaster Bomber, a Spitfire, a Hurricane or a Dakota.
Often the Spitfires fly in pairs, but they also occasionally fly alone.
But where can you see them this weekend? Here's what you need to know.
June 3
A range of flypasts took place on Friday throughout the day. Among them was a Hawker Hurricane which flew over Yorkshire’s skies at the Tractorfest at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire. The plane was set to fly over the festival between 3.15pm and 4.05pm.
Meanwhile, if you didn’t manage to catch any of the day’s earlier flypasts a Hurricane will fly over Sandringham Estate, Norfolk between 7.15 and 8.00pm
June 4
The Hawker Hurricane will return to South Yorkshire on Saturday, flying over Dalton and Falnderwell near Rotherham between 12.55pm and 1.40pm. There are also a large number of as yet unassigned flypasts due in nearby Lincolnshire, so it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for much of Saturday afternoon.
The Lancaster is set to be in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire and Hampshire, while the Spitfire will be in Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Essex.
Here’s where you can catch the flypasts in your area on Saturday:
Bedfordshire
Haynes, Bedfordshire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm
Shillington Jubilee Weekend, Bedfordshire - between 3.40 and 4.10pm
Berkshire
Lancaster at - Pangbourne Classic Car Show, Berkshire - between 3.10 and 3.55pm
Lancaster- Mortimer Jubilee Party, Berkshire - 3.30pm
Buckinghamshire
Spitfire at Newport Pagnell Vintage Event, Buckinghamshire - between 3.30 and 4.15pm
Spitfire at Woburn Sands Vintage Jubilee, Buckinghamshire - between 3.45 and 4.30pm
Devon
Dartmouth, Devon - between 4.35 and 5.10pm
Essex
Langham, Essex - between 12.35 and 1.25pm
Spitfire at West Bergholt, Colchester, Essex - between 12.45 and 1.30pm
Coggeshall, Essex - between 12.50 and 1.35pm
Gloucestershire
Andoversford, Gloucestershire - between 2.35 and 3.20pm
Greater Manchester
Bury, Greater Manchester - between 1.10 and 1.55pm
Hampshire
Lancaster at New Milton Jubilee, Hampshire - between 3.45 and 4.30pm
Kent
Maidstone, Kent - between 2.55 and 3.40pm
Leicestershire
Hurricane at Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire - between 12.25 and 1.10pm
Hurricane or Lancaster at Quorn, Leicestershire - between 3.30 and 4.15pm
Hurricane at Ravenstone, Coalville, Leicestershire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm
Hurricane at Markfield, Leicestershire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm
Lincolnshire
Burton-Upon-Stather, Lincolnshire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm
Worlaby, Lincolnshire - between 3.15 and 4.00pm
Flixborough, Lincolnshire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm
Elsham, Lincolnshire - between 3.15 and 4.00pm
Hibaldstow, Lincolnshire - between 3.30 and 4.15pm
Haxey, Lincolnshire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm
Canwick, Lincoln, Lincolnshire - between 3.45 and 4.30pm
Potterhanworth, Lincolnshire - between 3.50 and 4.35pm
Stickford, Lincolnshire - between 3.55 and 4.40pm
Rippingale, Lincolnshire - between 11.50 and 12.35pm
Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - between 12.20 and 1.05pm
Spitfire at Bourne Festival, Lincolnshire - between 3.35 and 4.20pm
Norfolk
Spitfire at Costessey, Norwich, Norfolk - between 12.10 and 12.55pm
Northamptonshire
Nassington, Northamptonshire - between 3.35 and 4.10pm
Spitfire at Santa Pod Raceway, Podington, Northamptonshire - 3.40pm
Nottinghamshire
Wellow, Nottinghamshire - between 12.45 and 1.30pm
Fernwood, Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire - between 12.35 and 1.25pm
Bingham, Nottinghamshire - between 12.30 and 1.20pm
Oxfordshire
Launton Platinum Jubilee, Bicester, Oxfordshire - between 3.55 and 4.40pm
Lancaster at Thame Carnival, Oxfordshire - between 3.00 and 3.45pm
Lancaster at Aston Village Fete, Oxfordshire - between 2.50 and 3.35pm
South Yorkshire
Hurricane at Dalton, Rotherham, South Yorkshire - between 12.55 and 1.40pm
Flanderwell, Rotherham, South Yorkshire - between 12.55 and 1.40pm
Suffolk
Spitfire at Bungay, Suffolk - 12.34pm
Lancaster at Felixstowe Jubilee Weekend, Suffolk - between 12.33 and 1.18pm
Sussex
Lewes, East Sussex - between 2.45 & 3.30pm
Warwickshire
Atherstone, Warwickshire - between 3.25 and 4.10pm
Wiltshire
Lancaster at West Dean Jubilee Fete, Wiltshire - between 3.30 & 4.30pm
Lancaster at Downton, Wiltshire (down the Borough) - 4.10pm
Worcestershire
Lancaster at Kidderminster, Worcestershire - between 2.20 and 3.05pm
June 5
Rounding off the long weekend of celebratory flypasts, the Supermarine Spitfire is set to pass over Tractorfest in North Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon, between 2.30pm and 3.20pm.
The Hurricane is set to be in Lincolnshire, so again its worth keeping your eyes to the skies, but the Lancaster is once again due in the Midlands and the South.
This is where to see the flypasts on Saturday:
Bedfordshire
Shillington Jubilee Weekend, Bedfordshire - between 2.52 and 3.42pm
Essex
Langham, Essex - between 12.35 and 1.25pm
Ingatestone, Essex - between 12.45 and 1.30pm
Greater Manchester
Bury, Greater Manchester - between 2.15 and 3.00pm
Kent
Maidstone, Kent - between 3.45 and 4.30pm
Hampshire
Hurricane at The Overlord Show, Denmead, Hampshire - between 3.10 and 4.00pm
Leicestershire
Hurricane at Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire - between 2.10 and 2.55pm
Hurricane or Lancaster Quorn, Leicestershire - between 2.05 and 2.50pm
Donisthorpe, Leicestershire - between 2.30 and 3.15pm
Lincolnshire
Colsterworth, Lincolnshire - between 2.15 and 3.00pm
Hurricane Bourne Festival, Lincolnshire - between 2.20 and 3.05pm
Norfolk
Hurricane at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre, Norfolk - between 11.45 and 12.35pm
Hurricane at Sandringham Estate, Norfolk - between 11.45 and 12.30pm
North Yorkshire
Spitfire at Tractorfest, Newby Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire - between 2.30 and 3.20pm
Northamptonshire
Lancaster at Santa Pod Raceway, Podington, Northamptonshire - 3.13pm
Suffolk
Hurricane at Bungay, Suffolk - 12.20pm
Hurricane at Bardwell, Suffolk - between 12.15 and 1.00pm
Lancaster at Felixstowe Jubilee Weekend, Suffolk - between 12.30 and 1.15pm
Warwickshire
Atherstone, Warwickshire - between 2.35 and 3.20pm
Worcestershire
Lancaster at Kidderminster, Worcestershire - between 2.02 and 2.47pm