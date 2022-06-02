The Queen experienced “some discomfort” during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony

The 96-year-old monarch is still taking part in the beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle on Thursday night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears to be a recurrence of the episodic mobility issues which forced her to miss the Queen’s Speech recently.

It comes after it was revealed that Prince Andrew would miss the same event, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a special flypast yesterday (Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

What did Buckingham Palace say?

The statement from Buckingham Palace read:

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort. Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.

“The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

Is the Queen ill?

Buckingham Palace generally does not offer information about the Queen’s health, stating that medical matters are private.

Shortly prior to testing positive for Covid in February, the Queen was seen with a walking stick during her first in-person engagement of 202 at Windsor Castle.

Following advice from royal doctors, the Queen withdrew from the ceremonial opening of Parliament earlier this month due to her “episodic movement issues.”

Since the autumn of 2021, the monarch has missed a number of royal engagements.

This relatively sudden bout of ill-health has had some people wondering whether an acute illness might be to blame for the mobility issues she is suffering, rather than simply “old age”.

Queen joined by family at Jubilee events

The Queen took centre stage at her Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, greeting crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family.

Members of the public fill the Mall before a flypast during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Cheers erupted from thousands of well-wishers packed on to The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the flypast after Trooping the Colour.

Wearing sunglasses, the 96-year-old sovereign looked happy as she surveyed the crowds, giving broad smiles as she enjoyed the aircraft display.

It was the second of two appearances from the monarch on the balcony on Thursday – the start of an extended Jubilee weekend marking her 70-year-reign.

Earlier, she joined her cousin the Duke of Kent on the famous frontage to take a salute of her soldiers returning from Trooping the Colour, after the Prince of Wales deputised for her on the parade ground.

The Queen limited those on the balcony for the flypast to working members of her family, her Cambridge great-grandchildren and two youngest grandchildren – a move she took after “careful consideration”, the palace said.