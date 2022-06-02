The Duke of York had stepped down from public life over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and his own civil sex assault case

The Duke of York has tested positive for Covid and will no longer attend the Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace said.

Andrew was set to join the wider royal family at the high-profile event in St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

The monarch’s disgraced second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

What did Buckingham Palace say?

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive.

The duke was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

The duke denied the claims.

Has he been at other royal events recently?

Andrew took a central role in escorting his mother to the Duke of Edinburgh memorial service in March.

It came as a surprise change to the planned arrangements – only weeks earlier he had been banished from royal public life and paid to settle his court case.

The move was taken as a sign of the monarch’s support for her son.