Queen Elizabeth II has been celebrating 70 years on the throne today, with an 82 gun salute, Trooping of the Colour, RAF flypast and beacons set to be lit across the UK

Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the Queen as the UK’s longest-reigning monarch celebrates her Platinum Jubilee 2022.

An RAF flypast saw some members of the Royal family gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony, while beacons are set to be lit across the country this evening.

The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony this afternoon with her immediate family (image: PA)

So what does the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee portrait show - and who took the picture?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the Queen’s Jubilee portrait show?

The Queen’s new portrait shows Her Majesty seated at Windsor Castle - the Royal residence she spends most of her time at.

Whilst being visibly frailer than in previous official pictures, the 96-year-old head of state is seen smiling and looks contented.

It shows her sitting on a cushioned window seat with her hands resting on her lap and her hair curled in its familiar style.

The Queen is seated in front of a view of Windsor Castle’s famous Round Tower (image: Ranald Mackechnie/PA)

Behind is a view of WIndsor Castle’s distinctive Round Tower - an 800-year-old keep that has its origins in a wooden tower initially constructed by William the Conqueror.

You can also make out the blurred form of a statue of King Charles II, which stands in the castle’s Quadrangle.

Queen Elizabeth is shown dressed in a dove blue Angela Kelly coat made of wool Charmelaine.

The shiny pearl and diamante scalloped beading of the coat - embroidered around the collar and cascading down its front trim - could be perceived as a nod to today’s historic anniversary.

Alongside her trademark pearls, the Queen can also be seen wearing her wedding and diamond engagement ring given to her by the late Duke of Edinburgh, and her gold watch.

This week’s celebrations are going to be the first major events of the Queen’s reign without the presence of Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99-years-old.

Who took the new Queen portrait?

The new portrait of the Queen was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Victoria Vestibule inside the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor Castle.

Mr Mackechnie has previously taken pictures of the Queen and the wider Royal family, including her 90th birthday photo with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The Queen has previously been captured by portraitist Lucian Freud (image: Getty Images)

He has also done portraits of several other high-profile figures and organisations, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Buzz Aldrin and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He said of being commissioned to take the official Jubilee portrait: “It is an honour to be asked and a privilege to undertake.”

Who else has done a portrait of the Queen?

More than 1,000 artists and photographers have done portraits of the Queen during her 70-year reign.

American photographer Annie Leibovitz, celebrated painter Lucian Freud (who happened to also be the grandson of Sigmund Freud) and Italian portrait artist Pietro Annigoni have all previously captured the monarch.

Some, like Ms Leibovitz, were only given a single sitting to capture the UK’s head of state.

Others, like Mr Freud, were given multiple sittings.