Presale tickets for Boardmasters Festival have already been released, with general sale tickets going on sale very soon

Boardmasters Festival 2023 has announced its lineup, with acts including Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine and Little Simz confirmed to headline.

Set across two sites in Newquay, Cornwall, 2022 saw acts including Kings Of Leon, Sam Ryder and George Ezra play to a 50,000 strong crowd.

Featuring ten stages, the five-day music and surf festival will continue to announce artists in the coming months. As well as music, there will also be a collection of events including the open surf competition, surf and adventure lessons, Cornish market, street food and the UK’s biggest silent disco.

Festivalgoers have seven ticket options to choose from, with presale for the event already released.

So, how can you get your hands on a pair of tickets for 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Boardmasters Festival 2023?

Boardmasters will take place in 2023 from 9-13 August at Fistral Beach in Cornwall.

Boardmasters has confirmed the lineup for 2023 will include Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine (Photo: Getty Images)

When do tickets for Boardmasters go on sale?

Tickets for Boardmasters will go on sale on Friday 24 November from 10 am.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available to purchase on Boardmasters website and can be secured with a £40 deposit. Festivalgoers have until midnight on Friday 28 April to pay the remaining balance, or they can pay five equal instalments between December and 28 April.

Are there presale tickets?

Presale tickets for Boardmasters went on sale on Thursday 24 November at 10 am, to be able to access presale you must have previously signed up and received a presale code. Tickets are available to buy directly on the Boardmasters website.

For those who missed out on presale, they will have to wait until the general tickets go on sale on Friday 25 November at 10 am.

What type of ticket options are there?

This five-day festival has a huge variety of ticket options available including VIP camping and Surf and Adventure Packages.

Here are the ticket options for Boardmasters Festival:

Wednesday Camping

Thursday Camping

VIP Camping

3 Day No Camping

Boardmasters Boutique + Prepitched

Reserved + Camplight

Car Parking + Campervan

Surf + Adventure Packages

Festival-goers dancing during Boardmasters Festival 2021 at Watergate Bay (Photo: Getty Images)

How much are Boardmasters tickets?

Ticket prices will vary depending on how many days you plan to attend, whether you plan to camp and how soon you purchase them.

Early Bird tickets for Wednesday to Sunday will cost £189, whilst Thursday to Sunday are priced at £179. An Early Bird weekend VIP ticket from Wednesday to Sunday will set you back £269, whilst a no camping ticket from Friday to Sunday will cost £185.

Once the early bird ticket promotion ends, Tier 1 tickets from Wednesday to Sunday will be priced at £199, while tier 1 tickets from Thursday to Sunday are priced at £189. A tier 1 VIP ticket will cost you £299 and a no camping ticket will cost £199.

For Tier 2 tickets you can expect to pay £209 for Wednesday to Sunday, whilst Thursday to Sunday tickets are £199. VIP tier 2 tickets will cost £314, with tier 2 no camping tickets priced at £219.

What is the lineup for Boardmasters?

The festival lineup has already been announced with acts including Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine confirmed. Featuring ten stages, Boardmaster will continue to announce additional artists in the coming months.

As well as music, there will also be a collection of events including the open surf competition, surf and adventure lessons, Cornish market, street food and the UK’s biggest silent disco.

Here’s the list of Boardmasters lineup confirmed so far:

