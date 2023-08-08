Boardmasters will return this week and fans will be riding the wave of a stacked lineup every day.
The full lineup, schedule and stage times for this year's edition of the festival in Cornwall has now been confirmed. It will run from Wednesday (9 August) to Sunday (13 August).
Advertisement
Advertisement
NationalWorld have pulled together an all you need to know guide for Boardmasters 2023. The Met Office has issued an early first look forecast for the festival.
Here's all you need to know about the lineup:
What is the lineup and stage times for Wednesday?
The festival kicks-off in Newquay on 9 August. It will see a few performances on the main stage and other artists. Here's what to expect:
Main Stage
- 7pm - 9pm - Silent Disco: SKD x Propoganda Sound Clash
- 9pm - 9.45pm - Silent Disco: Youngr
- 9.45pm - 1.30am - Silence Disco: SKD x Propoganda Sound Clash
Land of Saints
- 7pm - 10pm - Silent Disco: Ohkay
- 10pm - 11pm - Silent Disco: Zavi
- 11pm - 1.30am - Silent Disco: Hang the DJ's
The View
- 7pm - 2am - Jelly Jazz 30th Anniversary
For the full lineup download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.
What is the lineup and stage times for Thursday?
There will be more DJ performances and silent discos on the main stages at Boardmasters on Thursday - before the full lineup kicks-off on Friday. Here's what to expect on 10 August:
Main Stage
- 7.30pm - 1.30am - Silent Disco
Land of Saints
- 1.30pm - 4pm - Surf Films Coming Soon...
- 4pm - 6pm - Bingo Lingo
- 7pm - 9pm - Silent Disco: Zavi
- 9pm - 10pm - Silent Disco: Hang the DJ's
- 10pm - 1.30am - Silent Disco: Ohkay
The View
- 5pm - 1am - Continental Drifts
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the full lineup download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.
What is the lineup and stage times for Friday?
The first full day of performances across the main stages at Boardmaster will take place on 11 August. Fans can expect the following lineup and stage times:
Main Stage
- 11.45am - 12.15pm - Nieve Ella
- 12.45pm - 1.30pm - Joesef
- 2pm - 2.45pm - Cian Ducrot
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Gabrielle Aplin
- 4.30pm - 5.15pm - Everything Everything
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - The Vaccines
- 7.15pm - 8.45pm - Ben Howard
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Lorde
Land of Saints
- 1.15pm - 1.45pm - Phoebe Green
- 2.15pm - 2.45pm - Wunderhorse
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Gretel Hanlyn
- 4.30pm - 5.15pm - Bob Vylan
- 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
- 7pm - 7.45pm - Warmduscher
- 8.15pm - 9.15pm - SG Lewis
- 9.45pm - 11pm - Cypress Hill pres Black Sunday
- 11pm - 12.45am - Krafty Kuts & A Skills
Unleashed
- 2pm - 4pm - DJ Proof
- 4pm - 5.30pm - Loeca
- 5.30pm - 7pm - p-rallel
- 7pm - 8pm - Charlotte Haining
- 8pm - 9pm - Belters Only
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Example
- 10.30pm - 12am - Ben Nicky
- 12am - 1am - Charlie Boon
The Point
- 12pm - 2pm - Jack Canning
- 2pm - 4pm - Bronx Cheer
- 4pm - 6pm - The Menedez Brothers
- 6pm - 7.30pm - Jamz Supernova
- 7.30pm - 9.30pm - Salute
- 9.30pm - 11pm - I.Jordan
- 11pm - 1am - Ben Hemsley
The View
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Taylor Latham
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Finn Mungo
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Cartwright
- 4pm - 4.30pm - IMOGEN
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Tay Oskee
- 6.15pm - 7pm - Sivu
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm - Nathan Ball
- 8.45pm - 9.30pm - Isaac Gracie
- 10pm - 11pm - Dub Pistols
- 11.15pm - 1am - Easylife Sound Association
For the remaining stages and sections, download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.
What is the lineup and stage times for Saturday?
For the stage splits and times for the festival on 12 August. Here's what to expect from Saturday at Boardmasters:
Main Stage
- 12pm - 12.45pm - Somebody's Child
- 1.15pm - 2pm - The Lottery Winners
- 2.30pm - 3.15pm - Dylan
- 3.45pm - 4.30pm - The Reytons
- 5pm - 5.45pm - Confidence Man
- 6.15pm - 7pm - Raye
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Little Simz
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Liam Gallagher
Land of Saints
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Chappaqua Wrestling
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Cassyette
- 3pm - 3.45pm - Kid Kapichi
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Sam Topkins
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - Nova Twins
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm - Bears Den
- 8pm - 9pm - Yard Act
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Rudimental DJ set
- 11pm - 12.45am - Mike Skinner DJ set
Unleashed
- 4pm - 5pm - Switch Disco
- 5pm - 6pm - Emily Nash
- 6pm - 7pm - Camden Cox
- 7pm - 8.15pm - Anton Powers
- 8.15pm - 9pm - B Live 247
- 9pm - 9.30pm - Piri
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Bou
- 10.30pm - 12am - Nathan Dawe
- 11.30pm - 1am - Patrick Nazemi
The Point
- 12pm - 2pm - Sierra Alpha Mike
- 2pm - 3pm - Lady C
- 3pm - 5pm - Lulah Francs
- 4.30pm - 6pm - Kilimanjaro
- 6pm - 7.30pm - Effy
- 7.30pm - 9pm - Jaguar
- 9pm - 11pm - Mella Dee
- 11pm - 1am - TSHA
The View
- 11.45am - 12.15pm - Jamie Yost
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Stone Fruit
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm - Abbie Piper
- 2.45pm - 3.15pm - Webmoms Live Ensemble
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Eaves Wilder
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm - Overpass
- 6pm - 6.45pm - LANKS
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm - A Blaze of Feathers
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - Gwenno
- 9.45pm - 1am - Easylife Sound Association
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the remaining stages and sections, download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.
What is the lineup and stage times for Sunday?
The lineup and schedule for the final day of Boardmasters 2023 has been confirmed. Here's what to expect:
Main Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - BEKA
- 1.15pm - 2pm - Caity Baser
- 2.30pm - 3.15pm - Black Honey
- 3.45pm - 4.45pm - Gentlemen's Dub Club
- 5.15pm - 6pm - Sofi Tukker
- 6.30pm - 7.15pm - Tion Wayne
- 7.45pm - 8.45pm - Dermot Kennedy
- 9.30pm - 11pm - Florence + The Machine
Land of Saints
- 1pm - 1.30pm - Pale Blue Eyes
- 2pm - 2.30pm - Flowerovlove
- 3pm - 3.45pm - Connie Constance
- 4.15pm - 5pm - Lava La Rue
- 5.30pm - 6.15pm - Jockstrap
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm - Squid
- 8pm - 9pm - Shy Girl
- 9.30pm - 11pm - FourTet
- 11pm - 12.45am - Joy (Anonymous)
Unleashed
- 2pm - 3.30pm - TBA
- 3.30pm - 5pm - Essel
- 5pm - 6.30pm - Charlie Hedges
- 6.30pm - 8pm - D.O.D
- 8pm - 9.30pm - Riton
- 9.30pm - 10.30pm - Bru-C
- `10.30pm - 11pm - Tom Zanetti
- 11pm - 12.30am - Hot Dub Time Machine
The Point
- 12pm - 2pm - Symbiosis
- 2pm - 4.30pm - Ryan Platts
- 4.30pm - 6pm - Charlie Boon
- 6pm - 7.30pm - Hannah Laing
- 7.30pm - 9pm - Sarah Story
- 9pm - 11pm - Sally C
- 11pm - 1am - Paul Woolford b2b Danny Howard
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Disco Rococo
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm - absolutely anytime
- 2.45pm - 3.15pm - Persia Holder
- 3.45pm - 4.15pm - Jo Hill
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm - Aine Deane
- 6pm - 6.45pm - Waldo's Gift
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm - VC Pines
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - Caravãna Sun
- 9.45pm - 1am - Easylife Sound Association
For the remaining stages and sections, download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.