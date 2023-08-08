Boardmasters will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Lorde and Florence + The Machine

Boardmasters will return this week and fans will be riding the wave of a stacked lineup every day.

The full lineup, schedule and stage times for this year's edition of the festival in Cornwall has now been confirmed. It will run from Wednesday (9 August) to Sunday (13 August).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here's all you need to know about the lineup:

What is the lineup and stage times for Wednesday?

The festival kicks-off in Newquay on 9 August. It will see a few performances on the main stage and other artists. Here's what to expect:

Main Stage

7pm - 9pm - Silent Disco: SKD x Propoganda Sound Clash

9pm - 9.45pm - Silent Disco: Youngr

9.45pm - 1.30am - Silence Disco: SKD x Propoganda Sound Clash

Land of Saints

7pm - 10pm - Silent Disco: Ohkay

10pm - 11pm - Silent Disco: Zavi

11pm - 1.30am - Silent Disco: Hang the DJ's

The View

7pm - 2am - Jelly Jazz 30th Anniversary

For the full lineup download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.

Boardmasters festival crowd. Picture: Jonny Weeks/Getty Images

What is the lineup and stage times for Thursday?

There will be more DJ performances and silent discos on the main stages at Boardmasters on Thursday - before the full lineup kicks-off on Friday. Here's what to expect on 10 August:

Main Stage

7.30pm - 1.30am - Silent Disco

Land of Saints

1.30pm - 4pm - Surf Films Coming Soon...

4pm - 6pm - Bingo Lingo

7pm - 9pm - Silent Disco: Zavi

9pm - 10pm - Silent Disco: Hang the DJ's

10pm - 1.30am - Silent Disco: Ohkay

The View

5pm - 1am - Continental Drifts

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the full lineup download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.

What is the lineup and stage times for Friday?

The first full day of performances across the main stages at Boardmaster will take place on 11 August. Fans can expect the following lineup and stage times:

Main Stage

11.45am - 12.15pm - Nieve Ella

12.45pm - 1.30pm - Joesef

2pm - 2.45pm - Cian Ducrot

3.15pm - 4pm - Gabrielle Aplin

4.30pm - 5.15pm - Everything Everything

5.45pm - 6.45pm - The Vaccines

7.15pm - 8.45pm - Ben Howard

9.30pm - 11pm - Lorde

Land of Saints

1.15pm - 1.45pm - Phoebe Green

2.15pm - 2.45pm - Wunderhorse

3.15pm - 4pm - Gretel Hanlyn

4.30pm - 5.15pm - Bob Vylan

5.45pm - 6.30pm - Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

7pm - 7.45pm - Warmduscher

8.15pm - 9.15pm - SG Lewis

9.45pm - 11pm - Cypress Hill pres Black Sunday

11pm - 12.45am - Krafty Kuts & A Skills

Unleashed

2pm - 4pm - DJ Proof

4pm - 5.30pm - Loeca

5.30pm - 7pm - p-rallel

7pm - 8pm - Charlotte Haining

8pm - 9pm - Belters Only

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Example

10.30pm - 12am - Ben Nicky

12am - 1am - Charlie Boon

The Point

12pm - 2pm - Jack Canning

2pm - 4pm - Bronx Cheer

4pm - 6pm - The Menedez Brothers

6pm - 7.30pm - Jamz Supernova

7.30pm - 9.30pm - Salute

9.30pm - 11pm - I.Jordan

11pm - 1am - Ben Hemsley

The View

1pm - 1.30pm - Taylor Latham

2pm - 2.30pm - Finn Mungo

3pm - 3.30pm - Cartwright

4pm - 4.30pm - IMOGEN

5pm - 5.45pm - Tay Oskee

6.15pm - 7pm - Sivu

7.30pm - 8.15pm - Nathan Ball

8.45pm - 9.30pm - Isaac Gracie

10pm - 11pm - Dub Pistols

11.15pm - 1am - Easylife Sound Association

For the remaining stages and sections, download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.

What is the lineup and stage times for Saturday?

For the stage splits and times for the festival on 12 August. Here's what to expect from Saturday at Boardmasters:

Main Stage

12pm - 12.45pm - Somebody's Child

1.15pm - 2pm - The Lottery Winners

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Dylan

3.45pm - 4.30pm - The Reytons

5pm - 5.45pm - Confidence Man

6.15pm - 7pm - Raye

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Little Simz

9.30pm - 11pm - Liam Gallagher

Land of Saints

1pm - 1.30pm - Chappaqua Wrestling

2pm - 2.30pm - Cassyette

3pm - 3.45pm - Kid Kapichi

4.15pm - 5pm - Sam Topkins

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Nova Twins

6.45pm - 7.30pm - Bears Den

8pm - 9pm - Yard Act

9.30pm - 11pm - Rudimental DJ set

11pm - 12.45am - Mike Skinner DJ set

Unleashed

4pm - 5pm - Switch Disco

5pm - 6pm - Emily Nash

6pm - 7pm - Camden Cox

7pm - 8.15pm - Anton Powers

8.15pm - 9pm - B Live 247

9pm - 9.30pm - Piri

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Bou

10.30pm - 12am - Nathan Dawe

11.30pm - 1am - Patrick Nazemi

The Point

12pm - 2pm - Sierra Alpha Mike

2pm - 3pm - Lady C

3pm - 5pm - Lulah Francs

4.30pm - 6pm - Kilimanjaro

6pm - 7.30pm - Effy

7.30pm - 9pm - Jaguar

9pm - 11pm - Mella Dee

11pm - 1am - TSHA

The View

11.45am - 12.15pm - Jamie Yost

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Stone Fruit

1.45pm - 2.15pm - Abbie Piper

2.45pm - 3.15pm - Webmoms Live Ensemble

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Eaves Wilder

4.45pm - 5.30pm - Overpass

6pm - 6.45pm - LANKS

7.15pm - 8.15pm - A Blaze of Feathers

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Gwenno

9.45pm - 1am - Easylife Sound Association

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the remaining stages and sections, download Boardmasters app from App Store or Google Play.

What is the lineup and stage times for Sunday?

The lineup and schedule for the final day of Boardmasters 2023 has been confirmed. Here's what to expect:

Main Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - BEKA

1.15pm - 2pm - Caity Baser

2.30pm - 3.15pm - Black Honey

3.45pm - 4.45pm - Gentlemen's Dub Club

5.15pm - 6pm - Sofi Tukker

6.30pm - 7.15pm - Tion Wayne

7.45pm - 8.45pm - Dermot Kennedy

9.30pm - 11pm - Florence + The Machine

Land of Saints

1pm - 1.30pm - Pale Blue Eyes

2pm - 2.30pm - Flowerovlove

3pm - 3.45pm - Connie Constance

4.15pm - 5pm - Lava La Rue

5.30pm - 6.15pm - Jockstrap

6.45pm - 7.30pm - Squid

8pm - 9pm - Shy Girl

9.30pm - 11pm - FourTet

11pm - 12.45am - Joy (Anonymous)

Unleashed

2pm - 3.30pm - TBA

3.30pm - 5pm - Essel

5pm - 6.30pm - Charlie Hedges

6.30pm - 8pm - D.O.D

8pm - 9.30pm - Riton

9.30pm - 10.30pm - Bru-C

`10.30pm - 11pm - Tom Zanetti

11pm - 12.30am - Hot Dub Time Machine

The Point

12pm - 2pm - Symbiosis

2pm - 4.30pm - Ryan Platts

4.30pm - 6pm - Charlie Boon

6pm - 7.30pm - Hannah Laing

7.30pm - 9pm - Sarah Story

9pm - 11pm - Sally C

11pm - 1am - Paul Woolford b2b Danny Howard

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Disco Rococo

1.45pm - 2.15pm - absolutely anytime

2.45pm - 3.15pm - Persia Holder

3.45pm - 4.15pm - Jo Hill

4.45pm - 5.30pm - Aine Deane

6pm - 6.45pm - Waldo's Gift

7.15pm - 8.15pm - VC Pines

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Caravãna Sun

9.45pm - 1am - Easylife Sound Association