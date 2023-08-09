Lorde will headline the first full day at Boardmasters in 2023.
The New Zealand singer-songwriter is one of the three headliners along with Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine. The festival runs from Wednesday, 9 August to Sunday, 13 August.
The festival has announced the stage splits and set times for all of the acts performing throughout the weekend. The Met Officehas also issued an early forecast - but will it rain?
If you are wanting to watch Lorde at Boardmasters. Here's all you need to know:
When is Lorde's set at Boardmasters?
The pop star will headline Boardmasters on Friday (11 August).
What time does her set start and end?
She is due to begin her performance at 9.30pm and the set is due to last until 11pm. The performance is due to last 90 minutes, however all times are approximate and subject to change.
What could Lorde's setlist be for Boardmasters?
The singer is keeping her set for the Cornish festival underwraps. However she recently performed at the All Together Now festival in County Waterford, Ireland on 6 August.
It gives fans a clue for what to potentially expect, according to Setlist.fm:
- Royals
- Solar Power
- Magnets(Disclosure cover)
- Tennis Court(Flume remix)
- Mood Ring(new version)
- Hard Feelings
- Team
- Perfect Places
- Homemade Dynamite
- Buzzcut Season
- The Louvre
- Supercut
- Ribs
- Green Light
But Lorde could pick an entirely different setlist for the performance at Boardmasters.
Can you get tickets for Lorde at Boardmasters?
Single day passes are still available for Friday at Boardmasters - with just Tier 4 prices left. Tickets start at £99.50 each plus fees. VIP passes are available for Friday as well and cost £127.50 each.
Camping tickets are sold out.