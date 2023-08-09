Lorde will headline Boardmasters festival in Cornwall on Friday, 11 August.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter is one of the three headliners along with Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine. The festival runs from Wednesday, 9 August to Sunday, 13 August.

If you are wanting to watch Lorde at Boardmasters. Here's all you need to know:

When is Lorde's set at Boardmasters?

What time does her set start and end?

She is due to begin her performance at 9.30pm and the set is due to last until 11pm. The performance is due to last 90 minutes, however all times are approximate and subject to change.

Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

What could Lorde's setlist be for Boardmasters?

The singer is keeping her set for the Cornish festival underwraps. However she recently performed at the All Together Now festival in County Waterford, Ireland on 6 August.

It gives fans a clue for what to potentially expect, according to Setlist.fm:

Royals

Solar Power

Magnets(Disclosure cover)

Tennis Court(Flume remix)

Mood Ring(new version)

Hard Feelings

Team

Perfect Places

Homemade Dynamite

Buzzcut Season

The Louvre

Supercut

Ribs

Green Light

But Lorde could pick an entirely different setlist for the performance at Boardmasters.

Can you get tickets for Lorde at Boardmasters?

Single day passes are still available for Friday at Boardmasters - with just Tier 4 prices left. Tickets start at £99.50 each plus fees. VIP passes are available for Friday as well and cost £127.50 each.