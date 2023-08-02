With Boardmasters on the horizon, here’s the weather forecast for the Cornwall festival courtesy of the Met Office

Thousands of people from all over the globe are gearing up for Boardmasters 2023 as we get right into the festival season in the UK. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the four day festival next week.

Despite being in the prime festival season, and the summer well underway, it’s fair to say that July and the start of August have been very underwhelming weather-wise. Last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record.

Boardmasters Festival is scheduled to take place from 9 August to 13 August in Cornwall. It will see the likes of Liam Gallagher, Lorde and more perform.

People were hopeful that heading in July, the weather from June would continue. June was especially sunny, and was the driest one ever on record in the UK. But, the weather since has been a far cry from last year when records were shattered.

In total, July saw 140.1mm of rainfall across the UK last month - the sixth highest total for July since records began in 1836. And, with a huge festival coming up, festival goers are praying for dry weather.

Boardmasters 2023 weather

The long range Met Office weather forecast says: A mix of sunshine and showers initially, these most frequent and heaviest in the northwest, with the brightest conditions likely in the south, feeling more pleasant here.

Liam Gallagher is to perform at Boardmasters 2023

“Changeable, often unsettled conditions, at least to start the following week, with showers and longer spells of rain likely, but some drier and brighter interludes, with these looking increasingly likely by the end of the week.

“Winds generally light to moderate, with a continued risk of strong winds at times with temperatures remaining below average. Beyond this, while changeable conditions are never too far away indications are that more settled conditions become the more likely scenario, but interspersed still with some more unsettled weather.