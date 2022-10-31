Pulp and Robbie Williams are amongst the headliners at Isle of Wight Festival 2023

The Isle of Wight festival is a huge event on any music-lovers calendar. This year’s edition saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Pete Tong and Muse all in action.

But when is Isle of Wight festival 2023, who will be headlining the event and how can I get tickets?

Here is everything you need to know.

Pulp will headline at Isle of Wight Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Who is headlining the Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

There will be a star-studded line up at Isle of Wight 2023 which will include the likes of Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams.

Britpop legends Pulp will return to the festival for the first time in 12 years. Pulp were one of the most iconic bands of the 1990s and were best known for hits such as Common People, Disco 2000 and Babies. The Sheffielders will headline the festival’s main stage on Friday night.

George Ezra will take the headline spot on Saturday night with his brand of infectious sunshine pop, including festival anthems such as Budapest, Shotgun, Barcelona and Green Green Grass.

In a UK festival exclusive, former Take That legend Robbie Williams will make his Isle of Wight debut by headlining the main stage on Sunday night. Williams is well known for his unmatched showmanship and stage presence and has enjoyed a glittering career in the world of pop music. Some of his most notable hits include Angels, She’s the One and Rock DJ.

Williams has expressed his delight at headlining the iconic festival and said: “There is something magic about a festival…us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it’s a real honour. I can’t wait.

Other notable acts Isle of Wight 2023 include Courteeners, The Human League, The Chemical Brothers, Example, Blondie and Niall Horan.

Here is a full list of all the acts for Isle of Wight 2023.

Friday 16 June: Pulp, Courteeners, One Republic, Sugababes, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Human League

Saturday 17 June: George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, N Dubz, Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder, Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls, Example, The Reytons

Sunday 18 June: Robbie Williams, Blondie, Niall Horan, James Bay, Mika, Ella Henderson, Manic Street Preachers, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Enemy, Gang of Youth

Festival promoter John Giddings said on 31 October 2022: “We’re thrilled to announce this line-up today and welcome truly iconic artists to the island in June. From era-defining bands and electric live performers, to chart toppers and fresh new talent, the Isle of Wight Festival line-up showcases an exciting array of talent spanning 40 years of music.”

How to get tickets for Isle of Wight 2023

Barclaycard and Three customers will have exclusive pre-sale access for 48 hours. Pre-sale tickets will begin at 9am on Wednesday 2 November and tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday 4 November.

There are a range of different ticket types available for the Isle of Wight festival which can be purchased through Ticketmaster. These include a weekend ticket which allows you access to the entirety of the festival or a day ticket if you are interested specifically in one set of acts.

These are the prices for Isle of Wight 2023 (subject to booking fees)

Weekend with / without Camping: £215

Islander: £160

Student: £190

Teen (13-17): £190

Child (3-12): £7.50

Infant (2 & under): Free

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

Isle of Wight 2023 will take place between Thursday 15 June and Sunday 18 June. The event will be the 21st year since returning to the island in 2002.

Where is the Isle of Wight Festival taking place?

The legendary Isle of Wight festival welcomes around 50,000 music fans each year. The event is held at Seaclose Park.

Seaclose Park is situated to the North East of Newport on the Isle of Wight and lies on the eastern banks of the River Medina. Throughout the year it is used as a public park and has a skate park, three tennis courts, a cricket pitch and a number of other features.

How to get to the Isle of Wight Festival?

All you need to do to get to the legendary festival is travel to one of the four mainland ferry ports in the area. These are located at Southampton, Portsmouth, Lymington and Southsea. The ferry ports have excellent rail and road links and are around a 90 minute journey from London.

There are two companies that operate car ferry travel across the water from the mainland to the Isle of Wight. Red Funnel operates a crossing from Southampton to East Cowes and Wightlight offers two services, one from Lymington to Yarmouth and the other from Portsmouth to Fishbourne.

Big Green Coach is the official and exclusive coach travel partner for the Isle of Wight festival and all services are carbon neutral. All coaches arrive at the festival on Thursday and depart the festival on Monday, the coach travels on the ferry so there is no need to carry your luggage on the Shuttle Bus.