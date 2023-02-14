Lolye Carner and Christine and the Queens are among the headliners

The first details of this year’s BBC 6 Music festival have been revealed, with Lolye Carner and Christine and the Queens among the headliners.

Launched in 2014 with a headline set by Damon Albarn, the 6 Music Festival has quickly become a staple of the UK music calendar. Each year it brings a series of special concerts to a different city – with Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, and London all previously hosting.

It’s been announced that the 2023 6 Music Festival will once again take place in Manchester – where the festival’s first iteration took place nine years ago - with the city’s Victoria Warehouse hosting the headline sets. Fellow venues Ramona and Band on the Wall will also host events, including DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Yard Act and Steve Lamacq.

Here is everything you need to know about 2023’s edition.

When will it take place?

The 2023 6 Music Festival will take place on four consecutive days, from Thursday 23 March to Sunday 26 March.

Who’s on the line-up?

Christine and the Queens performing on stage in 2019 (Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday 23 March, BBC Music Introducing will be at Band on the Wall with Afflecks Palace, Antony Szmierek and Phoebe Green. On Friday 24 March, Loyle Carner will headline the Victoria Warehouse with Wu-Lu supporting and a DJ set from Tarzsa.

Meanwhile, the Rave Forever event on the same day will feature DJ sets from AFRODEUTSCHE, Erol Alkan, Hot Chip, and Phoebe IH. At Band on the Wall, Friday’s Indie Forever lineup will be DJ sets from Tim Burgess, Steve Lamacq, Yard Act, Good Future, and Emily Pilbeam.

On Saturday 25 March, Christine and the Queens will be taking to the main stage. Lava La Rue will be the main support and Jamz Supernova will be DJing. On Sunday 26 March, Arlo Parks will headline, playing songs for the first time from her new album. The Big Moon will support.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for each of the festival’s separate events will be available on Thursday 16 February from 8am. Full tickets details can be found through BBC 6 Music’s website.

