Jones’ new band will be previewing new material from their debut album for the first time

Kelly Jones, lead singer of Welsh rock band Stereophonics, will perform with his new band for the first time at a festival at Black Deer in June.

The independent music event celebrating Americana music will take place at Eridge Park in Kent, and Jones’ new outfit Far From Saints, a band he founded with Patty Lynn of The Wind And The Wave, will appear.

Stereophonics, formed in 1992 in the village of Cwmaman in the Cynon Valley, topped the UK charts with 2005 single ‘Dakota’, have had eight number one albums, and are known for the songs ‘Just Looking’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, and ‘Have A Nice Day’.

Far From Saints released their debut single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ last month, and will be previewing their new Americana album live at Black Deer Festival. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who else is on the line-up?

Kelly Jones performing live with Stereophonics at V Festival 2010 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Pretenders, formed in London in March 1978 by American and English musicians and led by US singer and guitarist Chrissie Hynde, will also perform at the festival.

Other acts announced on Thursday (23 February) include Grammy-winner Lukas Nelson, who performs with a band as Lukas Nelson And Promise Of The Real, country musician Steve Earle, Americana duo Bear’s Den, American singer-songwriter Kurt Vile and his indie rock band The Violators, Americana band Midlake, and folk rock band This Is The Kit.

Black Deer Festival announced its original wave of live acts in November, which included American blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt, Colorado folk and rhythms band Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Australian blues rock band The Teskey Brothers, American country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, Arizona-based Indie band Calexico, and Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell.

English blues rock singer Elles Bailey, who won a 2020 Americana Music Award, Tennessee banjo player Amythyst Kiah, Liverpool’s Robert Vincent, Canadian bluegrass star Bella White, and Arkansas’s Dylan Earl are also on the line-up.

Founders of the Black Deer Festival, Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling, said the line-up “reads like a who’s who of Americana music past and present,” adding that they “can’t wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all.”

When is it?

Black Deer Festival takes place at Eridge Park in Kent, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June 2023.

How can I get tickets?

Black Deer tickets can be purchased through the festival’s official website .

One-day tickets for the festival cost £74.90 (including booking fees), while weekend passes including camping cost £192.60. Other ticket options are available, including weekend tickets with no camping (£165.85), and a number of optional upgrades and add-ons .