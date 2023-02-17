Blondie’s Clem Burke confirmed the band will be performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2023

Blondie are set to appear at Glastonbury this summer, according to their drummer.

Clem Burke confirmed the legendary band are on the bill for the Worthy Farm festival in June during an appearance on Foxy Radio this week. It comes as the 1970s rockers are set to return to the UK and Ireland for a run of shows.

The band will be playing a series of huge outdoor shows at venues such as Cardiff Castle and Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Blondie are also on the bill for Isle of Wight Festival - which takes place the weekend before Glastonbury.

The organisers have not yet confirmed the full line-up for Glastonbury 2023, but the likes of Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys and Eminem are among the rumoured names. Blondie’s Clem Burke has slightly jumped the gun by confirming the band’s attendance this year.

Here is all you need to know:

What did Clem Burke say about Glastonbury?

Blondie’s long-time drummer seemingly confirmed that the legendary band will be performing at Worthy Farm this summer. Metro reports that he made the revelation when discussing tour plans for the year on Foxy Radio.

The band will be on this side of the pond for the Isle of Wight Festival in June as well as other UK and Ireland concerts. But Clem Burke confirmed the band are set to perform at Glastonbury.

He told the radio station: “We’re also doing Isle of Wight Festival and some other festivals… I guess the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury hasn’t really been announced yet… but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you’ve got an exclusive there.”

Blondie will play Glastonbury in 2023. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Who else is confirmed for Glastonbury?

Sir Elton John, who is currently touring the world for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, is the only artist to have been confirmed to be performing at Worthy Farm this summer. Sir Elton will headline the Pyramid Stage on 25 June, the final night of the festival.

His performance at Glastonbury will be his last ever UK show, Sir Elton’s final tour will continue into July this year and end in Stockholm. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in 2018 and is the highest grossing tour of all-time.

Rumoured acts for Glastonbury in 2023 include Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys and Eminem.

When and where is Glastonbury?

The festival is schedued to take place between Wednesday, 21 June and Sunday, 25 June. It will once again take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset. The festival returned in 2022 for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the 2020 and 2021 editions to be cancelled.

Is Glastonbury 2023 sold out?

In a bid to prevent scalpers from snatching up all the tickets for this year’s festival, fans had to pre-register before the general sale began. There was also a price increase, with standard tickets for the 2023 festival costing £335 plus a £5 booking fee. In comparison, the last event in summer 2022 were price £280.