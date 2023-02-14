The two were seen together at the Universal Music afterparty at 180 The Strand in London after the awards ceremony

While Lewis Capaldi is perhaps best known for his songs about heartbreak, it appears that the Scottish singer has found happiness with his relationship with new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall. The pair were seen kissing at the Brit Awards over the weekend, where Capaldi lost out on the award for Song of the Year to Harry Styles with his tune As It Was.

Who is Ellie MacDowall?

MacDowall is a 23 year old Scottish actress and model from Edinburgh.

According to her Instagram profile, she is represented by the London-based talent agency Simon & How. She graduated from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts with a BA (Hons) in Dance Performance in 2020.

It’s believed that she is set to play Cary Grant’s daughter Jennifer in Archie, a new ITV biopic about the life of the Hollywood icon. Also set to star in the series is Jason Isaacs ( Harry Potter , The Great ) as Grant himself, Laura Aikman (Liar, The Job Lot) as Grant’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon and Harriet Walter ( Succession , The Last Duel ) as Elsie Leach, Grant’s mother.

How long have Lewis Capaldi and Ellie MacDowall been dating?

Given that Capaldi and MacDowall have kept their relationship private, it’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, or how they met - although according to a source at the Sun , they’ve been dating for “some time now”.

They said: “It’s official, Lewis is in love and he couldn’t be happier. He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after party. It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too.

Lewis Capaldi attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for a while before Lewis headed off to the dance floor. He was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling. They make a lovely couple.”

Who has Lewis Capaldi dated in the past?

Previously, Capaldi famously dated Paige Turley , who went on to win the first season of the winter edition of Love Island in 2020, with boyfriend Finley Tapp.

Turley told ITV when she joined the cast: “We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

Speaking about their relationship, Capaldi told the New Zealand radio show The Edge that they had met when they were 18.

He said: “I’ve known her for years, we were 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started going out and 20 when we finished going out. It was fairly amicable, the split. She never told me she was going on [Love Island]. That would have been a nice heads up! But I mean fair play, good luck to her.”

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp attend streaming service NOW’s Bahrain Grand Prix watch party to celebrate the start of the 2022 Formula 1 Season on March 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for NOW)

It was speculated that Capaldi’s hit song, Someone You Loved, was about Turley, but he has since shut down those rumours. Speaking to his fans, Capaldi explained that the song was “actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed a few years ago”.

Capaldi has revealed though that Turley was the inspiration behind some of his other songs.

He told the Independent : “It’s actually Bruises, and a bunch of other songs on the album [Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent] that are about [Paige].”