After teasing potential live shows earlier this year, the Always Sunny Podcast will officially be making its way across the pond for gigs in London and Dublin

The sitcom recently became the longest running live action American comedy series after debuting back in 2005. So far, it has run for 15 seasons - the title of longest running sitcom in history actually goes to the BBC comedy Last of the Summer Wine, which ran for 37 years and a whopping 31 seasons. The longest running animated sitcom is The Simpsons , which is currently in its 33rd season.

This is everything you need to know about the Always Sunny podcast live shows - and how you can get your hands on tickets.

What is the Always Sunny Podcast?

The Always Sunny Podcast is an episode by episode recap of the TV show and is hosted by three of the show’s stars - Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, Charlie Day, who plays Charlie Kelly, and Rob McElhenney, who plays Ronald “Mac” McDonald.

Megan Ganz, a writer and executive producer for the TV show, also acts as a co-host and producer for the podcast.

(L-R) Creator/writer/actor Rob McElhenney, actor/writers Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton speak onstage during the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ panel discussion at the FX Networks portion of the Television Critics Association press tour at Langham Hotel on January 18, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The podcast also occasionally features guest stars, including fellow stars of the show like Kaitlin Olson, who plays sweet Dee, Danny DeVito, who plays Frank, David Hornsby, who plays Rickety Cricket and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who plays the waitress.

You can listen to the Always Sunny Podcast through all the usual channels, like Spotify , Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts . A video version of the show is also uploaded on the Always Sunny Podcast YouTube channel as well.

Are live shows coming to the UK?

After teasing potential live shows in the UK and Ireland in January, it has officially been announced that the Always Sunny Podcast will be making its way to London and Dublin for a total of three live shows.

Two shows will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, one matinee show at 2:30pm and one evening show at 7:30pm, on Sunday 16 April, and the third show will be held at 3Arena in Dublin the following night, on Monday 17 April at 6:30pm.

The announcement for the show on the Royal Albert Hall website says that audiences are “guaranteed an evening of hilarity, memories and perhaps some surprise guests…”.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the shows will go live on Wednesday 15 February at 10am with the code “SUNNY”. General on sale tickets will then be released on Friday, 17 February, at 10am.

For those looking to buy tickets for the London shows, priority booking for friends and patrons of the Royal Albert Hall will open at 10am on Thursday 16 February.

Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day arrive at the premiere of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” season 14 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

While ticket prices haven’t been released officially yet, the 3Arena website states that prices start from €56.95, which is roughly £50.13.

On the Royal Albert Hall website, it says that “this event is not recommended for children under five” and that “all customers aged 14 years or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over”.

