The singer is now expecting her second child with partner ASAP Rocky

Rihanna confirmed she is pregnant for a second time during a hit-heavy headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show. The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium and dressed in all red.

With a knowing look to the camera she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced stomach, announcing her second pregnancy nine months after the birth of her son in May 2022.

Is Rihanna pregnant?

Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child after her Super Bowl halftime show. She had previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was “important” for her son to watch it.

It will be Rihanna’s second baby with partner ASAP Rocky. Her first was born in May 2022 and less than a year later she is pregnant again.

In the past, Rihanna has spoken about wanting children, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she hoped to have three or four children within the next decade.

How long have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky been together?

While Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for nearly a decade, it’s believed that their relationship turned romantic only somewhat recently.

The two have collaborated on a number of projects in the past, like Rihanna starring in Rocky’s music videos, or Rocky appearing in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty campaign.

They first performed together in the 2012 MTV VMAs, and the following year Rocky joined Rihanna as her opening act for the Diamonds World Tour.

In 2018, the pair were spotted being close during Paris Fashion Week, however at the time Rihanna was reportedly dating Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, and Rocky was linked to Kendall Jenner.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was at the beginning of 2020, that an anonymous source reportedly told Us Weekly that “Rihanna and A$AP are hanging out and hooking up” and that “they’re having fun and have always had chemistry”. A few days later, they were seen having dinner together at the West Hollywood restaurant Nice Guy.

Later that same year, Rocky interviewed Rihanna for a Vogue interview, where he questioned her mostly about fashion and skincare. In December of 2020, the two were seen holidaying together in Barbados, where they had been photographed kissing.

However, it was only in May 2021 that their relationship was officially confirmed, when Rocky called Rihanna “my lady” and “the love of my life” in an interview with GQ .

Talking about his relationship with Rihanna, Rocky said: “So much better when you got “the one”. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in September 2021.

Who is A$AP Rocky?

Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayer, is an American rapper and music producer from Manhattan.

In 2004, Rocky served two weeks at notorious prison Rikers Island for drug dealing.

It was in 2007 that Rocky joined the A$AP Mob crew, which was a Harlem-based collective of rappers, musicians, directors and others who all shared interests in music, fashion, style and art.

In 2011, his single Peso was leaked online, and it quickly received airplay on the radio from the Hot 97 New York station. Later that year he released the music video for his song Purple Swag which garnered attention from several record labels.

In October of that year, Rocky released his mixtape Live. Love. A$AP which received critical acclaim, and it was then that Rocky signed a two year, $3 million record deal with RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music.

After signing his record deal, Rocky founded his own label, called A$AP Worldwide.

A$AP Rocky at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019 (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In 2012, Rocky joined fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar as the opening act for Drake’s Club Paradise Tour and the following year he made his studio album debut with Long. Live. A$AP.

He released Goldie as the album’s first single, and he embarked on a 40 date national concert tour to promote the album, called the Long Live A$AP Tour.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and on 16 March Long. Live. A$AP became certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His second studio album, At. Long. Last. A$AP, released in 2015, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Across his career, Rocky has collaborated with artists such as Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more. He has also won awards including a BET Award, two BET Hip Hop Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and has been nominated for two grammys.

In 2019, Rocky revealed that he was vegan, having been vegetarian since 2015 and pescatarian since at least 2012.