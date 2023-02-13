After unfollowing Machine Gun Kelly, and before deleting her account altogether, Megan Fox was left following only three people on Instagram - Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet

Shortly after the couple attended Drake’s Super Bowl party together in Scottsdale, Arizona, Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body, The Expendables 4) and Machine Gun Kelly have sparked breakup rumours due to some unusual social media activity from the Transformers actress.

Fox also recently accompanied Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, to the 65th Grammy Awards on 5 February. Before the big event took place, she attended the annual pre-Grammys gala sporting a bright pink cast on a broken wrist and concussion. Fox told her fans about the injuries on Instagram, but didn’t elaborate how she sustained them.

This is everything you need to know.

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split up?

While neither Fox nor Kelly have made any official announcements regarding the status of their relationship, fans and followers of the couple have been left feeling like the two might have called it quits after the actress unfollowed Kelly on Instagram, and deleted the majority of her photos with him.

She also uploaded a new post in which she shared some selfies taken on the night of the party, with the final slide in the gallery a rather cryptic video of some letters being burned in a pot.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

In the caption of the post, Fox quoted lyrics from the 2016 song Pray You Catch Me from Beyoncé, which read: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

The song in question, which was the opening track on Beyoncé’s album Lemonade, is widely believed to be about her husband, Jay-Z’s, alleged infidelity.

Before deleting her Instagram account in its entirety, Fox was left following only three accounts - Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.

How long have they been together?

Fox and Kelly have been together since 2020, after they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March of that year. At the time, Fox was still married to her first husband, Brian Austin Green, an actor known for his roles in things like The Conners, Anger Management, Wedding Band, Desperate Housewives, Smallville and Beverly Hills, 90210.

In May of 2020, Green explained in his podcast, With Brian Austin Green, that he and Fox had been separated since 2019. Green said that he didn’t “want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t”.

A few days after Green confirmed their breakup, Fox appeared in the music video for Kelly’s song Bloody Valentine.

Their relationship was “officially” confirmed on 17 June, after a source reportedly told US Magazine : “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious. [They’re] referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Later that same month, Fox referred to Kelly as her “twin flame” whilst talking to the astrologer Susan Miller on an episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast, with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

She said: “The second that I was in a room with him… I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

“So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Fox and Kelly don’t have any children together, however they both have kids from their previous relationships.

Fox has three sons with Green - Noah Shannon Green, born in 2012, Bodhi Ransom Green, born 2014, and Journey River Green, born in 2016 - and Kelly has a daughter called Casie, who was born in 2009, from a past relationship with Emma Cannon.

When did they get engaged?

Fox and Kelly got engaged on 11 January 2022, with Fox announcing the news with a video on her Instagram account. The video showed Kelly getting down on one knee with a ring.

In the caption, Fox wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

“…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly also shared the news on his Instagram as well, with a video of Fox showing off the engagement ring.

In his caption, the musician wrote: ““yes, in this life and every life” beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.