The musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, will be making his way to the London venue later this year

American musician Machine Gun Kelly has announced a one off headline show at the world famous Royal Albert Hall in London. The concert, called ‘A Night with Machine Gun Kelly’ comes amid his ongoing tour across North America and Europe, which will come to an end in July.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome [Machine Gun Kelly] later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone who has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”

This is everything you need to know.

When was the show announced?

A Night with Machine Gun Kelly was announced by the official Royal Albert Hall Twitter account on Wednesday (8 Feb).

Quote tweeting a post from Kelly that read “i head banged the demons out my body in the studio last night”, the Royal Albert Hall wrote: “Headband the demons out of YOUR body with @machinegunkelly on 31 May.”

Responding to a fan in the replies asking about seating and ticket prices, the Royal Albert Hall added: “There will be a standing Arena and Gallery, there are seas in boxes and the Rausing Circle. Prices start from standing in the Gallery for £25.45 to Grand Tier box seats for £89.09. Please note these are the face value prices and do not include booking fees.”

Kelly will join the likes of other musicians who have headlined the venue, including the likes of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin.

When do tickets go on sale?

Priority booking for Friends & Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall went on sale at 10am today, Thursday 9 February.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday 10 February via the Royal Albert Hall Box Office website .

Some important information to note prior to booking tickets includes:

A ticket limit of four per booking

No in person ticket sales at the box office

Customers 14 years and younger will not be permitted to enter the standing Arena for this event - even when accompanied by an adult

All customers aged 14 or younger must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over

This event isn’t recommended for children under five years old

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is an American musician and actor. He released his debut studio album, called Lace Up, in 2012, and it went on to peak at number four on the US Billboard 200 and featured his breakout song Wild Boy, with Waka Flocka Flame.

Since then, Kelly has released five more studio albums - General Admission in 2015, Bloom in 2017, Hotel Diablo in 2019, Tickets to My Downfall in 2020, and most recently Mainstream Sellout in 2022.

Recording artist Machine Gun Kelly performs during a stop of his Tickets to My Downfall tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on October 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was with his fifth album, Tickets to My Downfall, that Kelly appeared to make the jump from hip hop into the pop punk genre, with the album itself debuting at number one on the Billboard 200.

