The Grammys is the biggest music awards event of the year, with the 2023 65th annual awards ceremony held on 5 February. The night saw the biggest names in music get together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, including the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele.
Following the awards, Beyonce has officially become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony. The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance. The award took her one higher than the previous record, held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.
“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said after taking to the stage.
She thanked her husband Jay-Z, their children, God and her uncle Jonny, who introduced her to queer dance music, saying he “is not here but he is here in spirit”.
The biggest gong – album of the year – went to Harry Styles for his third album Harry’s House.
Accepting the trophy from one of his fans, who he embraced, Styles said “there was no such thing as best” and that he had been inspired by all the other artists in the category.
“This is so kind, this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so nice,” he added.
There were unexpected winners elsewhere, with Lizzo beating Beyoncé, Adele and Styles to record of the year with About Damn Time.
The full list of winners
This is the full list of all the categories, the nominees and the winners.
Album of the year
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House – Winner
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best new artist
- Samara Joy – Winner
- Anitta
- Domi & JD Beck
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Molly Tuttle
- Muni Long
- Omar Apollo
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
Record of the year
- Lizzo - About Damn Time – Winner
- ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Song of the year
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – Winner
- Adele - Easy on Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best pop solo performance
- Adele - Easy on Me – Winner
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best dance/electronic album
- Beyoncé – Renaissance – Winner
- Bonobo – Fragments
- Diplo – Diplo
- Odesza – The Last Goodbye
- Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
Best rap album
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner
- DJ Khaled – God Did
- Future – I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner
- Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
- Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
- Farruko – La 167
- Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance
Best country album
- Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner
- Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
- Miranda Lambert – Palomino
- Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Best R&B song
- Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner
- Abba – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Lizzo – Special
Best dance/electronic recording
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul – Winner
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best global music performance
- Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – Winner
- Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
- Burna Boy - Last Last
- Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
- Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Best country solo performance
- Willie Nelson - Live Forever – Winner
- Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
- Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance
- Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – Winner
- Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me
Best rap performance
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – Winner
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
Best metal performance
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – Winner
- Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
- Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
- Muse - Kill or Be Killed
- Turnstile - Blackout
Best rock performance
- Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – Winner
- Beck - Old Man
- The Black Keys - Wild Child
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
- Idles - Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
- Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album
- Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner
- The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
- Idles – Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
- Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg – Winner
- Arcade Fire – WE
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk – Fossora
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance
- Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – Winner
- Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
- Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
- Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner
- Cory Henry – Operation Funk
- Terrace Martin – Drones
- Moonchild – Starfruit
- Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
- Lucky Daye – Candydrip
- PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner
- Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
- DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album
- Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner
- Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
- Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
- Louis CK – Sorry
- Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album
- Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner
- Judy Collins – Spellbound
- Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
- Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
- Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song
- Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – Winner
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Luke Combs – Doin’ This
- Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
- Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
- Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die