Former One Direction star Harry Styles scooped the biggest gong of the awards ceremony, bagging Album of the Year for Harry’s House

The Grammys is the biggest music awards event of the year, with the 2023 65th annual awards ceremony held on 5 February. The night saw the biggest names in music get together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, including the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele .

Following the awards, Beyonce has officially become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony. The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance. The award took her one higher than the previous record, held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said after taking to the stage.

Beyonce accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She thanked her husband Jay-Z , their children, God and her uncle Jonny, who introduced her to queer dance music, saying he “is not here but he is here in spirit”.

The biggest gong – album of the year – went to Harry Styles for his third album Harry’s House.

Advertisement

Accepting the trophy from one of his fans, who he embraced, Styles said “there was no such thing as best” and that he had been inspired by all the other artists in the category.

“This is so kind, this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so nice,” he added.

Advertisement

There were unexpected winners elsewhere, with Lizzo beating Beyoncé, Adele and Styles to record of the year with About Damn Time.

Advertisement

The full list of winners

This is the full list of all the categories, the nominees and the winners.

Album of the year

Harry Styles winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Styles - Harry’s House – Winner

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist

Samara Joy – Winner

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the year

Advertisement

Lizzo - About Damn Time – Winner

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

- Woman Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Song of the year

Advertisement

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – Winner

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance

Advertisement

English singer-songwriter Adele poses with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Adele - Easy on Me – Winner

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – Winner

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Winner

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Advertisement

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Petras and Sam Smith winners of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" pose in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

– My Universe Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best country album

Advertisement

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul – Winner

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best global music performance

Advertisement

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – Winner

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Best country solo performance

Advertisement

Willie Nelson - Live Forever – Winner

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Advertisement

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – Winner

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – Winner

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best metal performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – Winner

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Turnstile - Blackout

Best rock performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – Winner

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Advertisement

Best rock album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Advertisement

Best alternative music album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – Winner

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Advertisement

Best traditional R&B performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – Winner

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper poses with the Best Rap Album award for "Black Radio III" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Advertisement

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Advertisement

Madison Cunningham poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song