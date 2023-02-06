For the curious.
Grammys 2023 winners: full list of award recipients - including Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Lizzo and Adele

Former One Direction star Harry Styles scooped the biggest gong of the awards ceremony, bagging Album of the Year for Harry’s House

By Rhona Shennan
2 minutes ago

The Grammys is the biggest music awards event of the year, with the 2023 65th annual awards ceremony held on 5 February. The night saw the biggest names in music get together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, including the likes of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele.

Following the awards, Beyonce has officially become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony. The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance. The award took her one higher than the previous record, held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said after taking to the stage.

Beyonce accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She thanked her husband Jay-Z, their children, God and her uncle Jonny, who introduced her to queer dance music, saying he “is not here but he is here in spirit”.

The biggest gong – album of the year – went to Harry Styles for his third album Harry’s House.

Accepting the trophy from one of his fans, who he embraced, Styles said “there was no such thing as best” and that he had been inspired by all the other artists in the category.

“This is so kind, this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so nice,” he added.

There were unexpected winners elsewhere, with Lizzo beating Beyoncé, Adele and Styles to record of the year with About Damn Time.

The full list of winners

This is the full list of all the categories, the nominees and the winners.

Album of the year

Harry Styles winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • Harry Styles - Harry’s House – Winner
  • ABBA - Voyage
  • Adele - 30
  • Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Beyoncé - Renaissance
  • Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
  • Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
  • Lizzo - Special
  • Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist

  • Samara Joy – Winner
  • Anitta
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Muni Long
  • Omar Apollo
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Wet Leg

Record of the year

  • Lizzo - About Damn Time – Winner
  • ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Song of the year

  • Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That – Winner
  • Adele - Easy on Me
  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Gayle - ABCDEFU
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
  • Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance

English singer-songwriter Adele poses with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Adele - Easy on Me – Winner
  • Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • Harry Styles - As It Was
  • Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album

  • Beyoncé – Renaissance – Winner
  • Bonobo – Fragments
  • Diplo – Diplo
  • Odesza – The Last Goodbye
  • Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album

Best musica urbana album

  • Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – Winner
  • Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
  • Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
  • Farruko – La 167
  • Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Petras and Sam Smith winners of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" pose in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – Winner
  • Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
  • Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
  • Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
  • Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best country album

  • Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – Winner
  • Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
  • Miranda Lambert – Palomino
  • Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
  • Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Best R&B song

  • Beyoncé – Cuff It – Winner
  • Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
  • Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
  • PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

  • Harry Styles – Harry’s House – Winner
  • Abba – Voyage
  • Adele – 30
  • Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
  • Lizzo – Special

Best dance/electronic recording

  • Beyoncé - Break My Soul – Winner
  • Bonobo - Rosewood
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
  • Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
  • Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
  • Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best global music performance

  • Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe – Winner
  • Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
  • Burna Boy - Last Last
  • Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
  • Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Best country solo performance

  • Willie Nelson - Live Forever – Winner
  • Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
  • Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
  • Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
  • Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

  • Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs – Winner
  • Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
  • Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
  • Lucky Daye - Over
  • Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 – Winner
  • DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
  • Doja Cat - Vegas
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)

Best metal performance

  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules – Winner
  • Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
  • Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
  • Muse - Kill or Be Killed
  • Turnstile - Blackout

Best rock performance

  • Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses – Winner
  • Beck - Old Man
  • The Black Keys - Wild Child
  • Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
  • Idles - Crawl!
  • Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
  • Turnstile - Holiday

Best rock album

  • Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – Winner
  • The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
  • Idles – Crawler
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
  • Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg – Winner
  • Arcade Fire – WE
  • Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
  • Björk – Fossora
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

  • Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – Winner
  • Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
  • Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
  • Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
  • Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

  • Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – Winner
  • Cory Henry – Operation Funk
  • Terrace Martin – Drones
  • Moonchild – Starfruit
  • Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper poses with the Best Rap Album award for "Black Radio III" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
  • Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – Winner
  • Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
  • Lucky Daye – Candydrip
  • PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – Winner
  • Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
  • DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
  • Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

  • Dave Chappelle – The Closer – Winner
  • Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
  • Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
  • Louis CK – Sorry
  • Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Madison Cunningham poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
  • Madison Cunningham – Revealer – Winner
  • Judy Collins – Spellbound
  • Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
  • Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
  • Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

  • Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – Winner
  • Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
  • Luke Combs – Doin’ This
  • Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
  • Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
  • Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
