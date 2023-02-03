The 27 year old actress said that she was ‘inspired’ to write music after reading the script for A Good Person

Ahead of the release of her latest film, A Good Person, Florence Pugh has teased plans to release her own original music this year. A Good Person is written and directed by Zach Braff, who praised Pugh’s performance in an interview with Collider .

He said: “Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see. I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe to toe with Morgan Freeman. I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working. This performance is unbelievable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pugh made her professional acting debut when she was still in school with the 2014 drama The Falling, starring opposite Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams . That year she was nominated for Best British Newcomer at the BFI London Film Festival.

In 2016, Pugh starred in Lady Macbeth and in the first season of the ITV detective series Marcella. Over the next few years, Pugh garnered praise for her performances in the likes of King Lear, Outlaw King and the six part miniseries adaptation of John le Carre’s spy novel The Little Drummer Girl.

Pugh’s breakthrough year was definitely 2019, as she starred in three major projects - first as professional wrestler Paige in Fighting With My Family, then as the lead in the Ari Aster horror Midsommar and then finally as Amy March in period drama Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson , Timothee Chalamet , Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

Is Florence Pugh going to release music?

Advertisement

Appearing on Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast, Pugh revealed that she had put together original music for her upcoming film A Good Person, written and directed by Zach Braff ( Scrubs , Garden State).

She said: “I’ve actually got music being released this year. I wrote music for [A Good Person] and that’s been a whole exciting experience that I’ve been desperate to do for years.”

Advertisement

Pugh added: “[Music] is one of those things that can mean so much to you, and the less you do it the less confidence you have and you end up losing your heart in it. For years I was so scared of how to do it. And eventually, this opportunity arose and I read Zach’s script and I said, ‘I’ve been inspired to write a song’. And then we put them in the movie.”

Florence Pugh attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This isn’t Pugh’s first foray into music - in her younger years, between 2013 and 2016, Pugh uploaded acoustic covers of songs to YouTube under the name Flossie Rose, and appeared on the 2021 song Midnight with her brother Tony Sebastian, best known for playing Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones .

She also collaborated with Harry Styles for the song featured in their film Don’t Worry Darling , directed by Olivia Wilde , called With You All The Time.

Chatting to BBC Radio 4’s The Cultural Life last year, Pugh explained that she would have “put money on being a singer songwriter way before being an actor”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is A Good Person about?

A Good Person stars Pugh as Allison, a young woman whose life is turned upside down following the events of a fatal car crash involving her soon-to-be sister-in-law. When prescription drugs and alcohol don’t prove to be an effective coping mechanism, Allison finds unexpected friendship and forgiveness with her would-have-been father-in-law Daniel, played by Morgan Freeman ( The Shawshank Redemption , The Kominsky Method).

The official synopsis from MGM reads: “Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life.

Florence Pugh in A Good Person (Photo: MGM)

Advertisement

“As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.”

Rounding out the cast alongside Pugh and Freeman are:

Advertisement

Molly Shannon ( White Lotus , I Love That for You)

, I Love That for You) Chinaza Uche (Nigerian Prince, Wool)

Celeste O’Connor ( Ghostbusters Afterlife , The In Between)

, The In Between) Zoe Lister-Jones (Life in Pieces, How It Ends)

Nichelle Hines (Look, My Stretch of Texas Ground)

Toby Onwumere (Sense8, Reasonable Doubt)

Are Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dating?

Advertisement

Pugh and Braff dated from 2019 to 2022, after meeting on the set of Braff’s short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. Their relationship was subject to much public discussion, specifically due to their significant age gap.

After sharing an Instagram post wishing Braff a happy birthday in 2020, Pugh disabled the comments and posted a video defending their relationship and addressed their 21-year age gap.

Zach Braff attends the premiere of Disney’s “Cheaper By The Dozen” on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In the video, Pugh said: “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you. So if those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During their relationship, the pair lived together in Los Angeles and adopted a puppy together called Billie, however the two have since gone their separate ways.