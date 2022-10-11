Ye’s comments about Lizzo come after he labelled Gigi Hadid a ‘privileged Karen’

Lizzo has seemingly responded to Ye, formerly Kanye West, after he made a body-shaming comment about her weight.

The 34-year-old singer from Detroit spoke ambiguously while on tour in Canada about celebrities bringing her up in interviews without being prompted.

The About Damn Time singer was performing in ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto on Friday as part of ‘The Special Tour’ when she clapped back at Ye, 45, who spoke about her weight the day before.

Lizzo

Ye appeared on a two-part interview with Tucker Carlson and name-dropped Lizzo when criticising the body-positive movement and mentioning they share a trainer.

While claiming the people who promoted those ideals were “demonic”.

Advertisement

Ye said:“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots…on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.”

Kanye West seen during Paris Fashion Week (Pic:Getty)

A video showing Lizzo’s response to the controversial rapper’s comments when speaking to the audience in Toronto, has gone viral on TMZ.

She said: “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf*** reason.

“I am minding my fat, Black beautiful business…can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that Lizzo has responded to her haters, as the Good as Hell singer “clapped back” at those who had criticised her weight.

Lizzo said that people questioned why she didn’t rise to the level of her critics but said that she “was winning” so didn’t need to respond.

In Lizzo’s place, rapper Azealia Banks has stepped in to defend her fellow singer in addition to model Gigi Hadid who had been subject to Ye’s comments in the previous weeks.

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West out in the comment section of his Instagram post (Pic: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld)

She posted on her Instagram story: “Kanye really can’t be coming for Gigi after he was out here with that other girl.

Advertisement

“And he can’t be trying to lollipop off the four year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial.”