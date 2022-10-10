Kanye takes another swipe at Kim Kardashian this time for her Skims collection

Kayne West is in the spotlight again after taking a swipe at ex-Kim Kardashian. This time the 45- year old rapper has taken a blow at Kim’s Skims clothing line.

In an interview for Fox News with Tucker Carlson, Kanye from Chicago, describes Skims marketing campaigns as being “overly sexualized”.

Kanye said: “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview Magazine and put her a** out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children and this is how the fashion ... how they want to present her.”

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,”he said. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell products.

But it reaches another level when it’s like, "OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children."’

This isn’t the first time Kanye has criticised his ex-wife, 41. In episode three of The Kardashians, The Skims founder is in Milan at fashion week and wears an orange Prada boiler suit.

In the episode Kim shares a text message, that she says is from her ex-husband, Kim reads it out loud saying: “The orange look made me so mad, I would have gone to jail before I went out in that”.

The sit-down interview with Fox News comes after the controversy over Kanye’s Yeezy (YZY) show at Paris Fashion Week.

The musician caused an uproar with his ‘White lives matter’ slogan on the back of his brand’s t-shirts.

The fashion designer got into public spats on social media with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she criticised his collection describing it as “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous”.