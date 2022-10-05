Lizzo tour: UK tickets presale details including Glasgow, O2 London and Manchester 2023 dates - and setlist
There are plenty of presale and priority deals to make sure you bag your tickets early
American musician and rapper Lizzo has scheduled a massive European tour for 2023, including four stops in the UK.
The three-time Grammy Award winner and RIAA multi-platinum certified artist has announced the European leg of ‘The Special Tour’, which will begin on 17 February 2023 in Norway, and end in the United Kingdom.
The tour commemorates the release of her 2022 album ‘Special’, which includes the number one Billboard Hot 100 track, ‘About Damn Time’.
Lizzo’s fourth studio album dropped on 15 July 2022, has so far been received positively, reaching number one in Australia, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK.
Singer-songwriter Joy Crookes will open for Lizzo on the UK leg of the tour. The three-time Brit Award nominee has quickly established herself as a vital, influential voice in British music, as well as one of the country's most promising emerging artists.
Here is everything you need to know about it.
Where in the UK is Lizzo playing?
The European tour begins in February 2023 and arrives in the UK with a gig in Glasgow on 8 March.
The popular singer will appear in four more cities throughout the UK and Ireland in early 2023, just months after performing in over 20 North American cities.
The full list of UK and Ireland dates is as follows:
- March 8 - Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
- March 9 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- March 11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- March 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- March 15 – London, UK – The O2
It’s an exciting time to be a Lizzo fan, and it was also recently revealed that Lizzo’s life will feature in an upcoming HBO Max documentary.
What songs might she play?
According to setlist.fm, Lizzo’s ‘average’ setlist for 2022 currently looks like this:
- The Sign
- 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
- Soulmate
- Grrrls
- Tempo
- Boys
- Rumours
- Scuse Me
- Naked
- Jerome
- Break Up Twice
- Special
- Like a Girl
- Everybody’s Gay
- Cuz I Love You
- Water Me
- If You Love Me
- About Damn Time
- Coldplay
- I Love You Bitch
- Good as Hell
- Truth Hurts
- Juice
How can I get tickets?
According to Best Selling Albums, Lizzo has sold over 100,000 records in the UK, so tickets for her tour may be in high demand.
Presale dates for Lizzo: The Special Tour range depends on service providers, with American Express taking the earliest time of 12pm on Tuesday 4 October.
O2 Priority and Three follow at 12pm on Wednesday 5 October, and presale tickets will be available through Live Nation from 12pm on Thursday 6 October.
General release tickets will be made available for purchase at 12pm on Friday 7 October through TicketMaster.