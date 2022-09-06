A video has gone viral which shows Janice saying: “America’s Next Top model is not a plus-sized model,” and fans are not happy about the comments made in 2003

Janice Dickinson said she has no regrets about the “toxic” comments she made while judging on America’s Next Top Model.

The 67-year-old, from New York, was on the judging panel for the competition series between series one (2003) and series seven (2006).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, a clip from the first series has gone viral on social media, with some of the 2003 panel being slammed for “fat shaming”.

Janice Dickinson at the LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party at Los Angeles Convention Centre in January, 2022 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The two-minute clip shows Janice and host Tyra Banks scrutinising pictures of Tennessee-born model Robbyne Manning.

Janice: “I think America’s Next Top Model is not a plus-sized model”.

This came after calling the 27-year-old - who finished in fourth place - “fat” and “huge”.

Tyra, who commented on the size of her hips, also added: “I just wish her upper body was bigger and matched her lower body better.”

Janice addressed the rumours on her Instagram - she said she did not regret her words.

Viewers were appalled by the comments made, with one writing: “Pop culture has always come with some measure of toxicity, but it wasn’t anything even being discussed back then, that’s how toxic it was.”

Whilst another added: “A lot of gaslighting, racism, fat-shaming, region-shaming, religion-shaming. My God. The truth is Robynne Manning knew her worth.”

However, Janice defended her television show appearance in a recent Instagram clip posted to her story.

Janice has received backlash for her comments made in 2003.

In a social media Q&A, one fan asked: “Do you have any regrets about things you said/did during your time as a judge on ANTM?”

To which the 67-year-old responded: “Uh, no. It was acting and that’s that.”

She later uploaded the video as an Instagram reel, with the caption: “People forget that TV is acting”.

It is not the first time the show - which sees contestants competing for a top modelling contract - has been slammed for its treatment of models.

In 2006, Tyra reprimanded Danielle Evans (who later went on to win the series) for not fixing a gap in her teeth.

Tyra Banks has come under fire for comments made on ANTM in the past.

However, the ANTM host later went on to address her “insensitivity” to the Arkansas-born contestant, in a Tweet.

The 48-year-old wrote: “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past America’s Next Top Model moments and I agree with you.