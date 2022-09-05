10 years after the initial launch of Tinder, we take a look back at the celebrities who’ve had relationships after using dating apps

Tinder is currently celebrating 10 years since the app initially launched, after racking up over 75million active users across the world.

The dating app, which was founded by Sean Rad and Justin Mateen, who are both from California, has gained a value of around $2 billion since it launched in 2012.

According to the Tinder website, their algorithm suggests potential matches based on users past liked members, while considering preferences such as location, gender, likes and age.

Tinder app (Getty Images)

While Netflix’s Tinder Swindler documentary may have left some people reconsidering if they should search for love online, there are a flood of success stories from people who’ve formed lasting relationships.

Here, we round up the celebrities who tried online dating.

Adam Rippon and Jussi Pekka Kajaala

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon met designer Jussi-Pekka Kajaala in 2018 by swiping right on his Tinder profile.

Adam was over in Finland for a competition at the time and decided to try his luck on Tinder, where he was fortunate enough to find Jussi.

“We matched on Tinder in Finland when I was there for a competition, and his opening line was, ‘Are you here for business or are you here just to meet me?’” Adam said while he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

The two got engaged in Finland in 2021 and decided to tie the knot in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman, who is famously known for ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ followed photographer Laura Perlongo on Instagram hoping that he would catch her attention.

“I had started following Laura in the hopes that maybe she would notice and follow me back.” Nev told Yahoo.

The couple hit things off when she commented on an Instagram post about his motorcycle to which Nev messaged her personally and asked “Wanna go for a ride?”

“Some women tend to like when you’re,like,direct’”

The pair got engaged on 26 May 2016 and married on 22 July 2017. They went on to have three children; two boys and one girl called Cy Monroe, Cleo James Schulman and Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman.

Ariana Grande and Jai Brooks

American pop star Ariana Grande and The Wanted’s Jai Brooks started dating in August 2012, but unfortunately ended up splitting in October 2013.

Jai accused the singer of cheating on him with another man, after images of Ariana and Nathan Sykes going to Disneyland were released.

“Yes I was cheated on. Yes it does suck. Yes I was left for another man.” he tweeted.

Ariana responded to Jai on Twitter in a now deleted tweet saying: “Woke up this morning in complete and utter shock …I guess I shouldn’t be so surprised. You said to me if I didn’t come back to you, you’d make me look bad to the entire world”

The couple ended up getting back together in May 2014 and stayed together for three months, before ending their relationship for good.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa told viewers of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ that she met Anwar Hadid at a barbecue, before sliding into his DMs to continue speaking.

The pair began dating in June 2019 after bonding over music. They kept the details of their relationship “quite private”, with Dua telling British Vogue: “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see.

“It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.”

The couple decided to take a “break” in December 2021, after time apart took a toll on their relationship.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose

Wiz Khalifa and model Amber Rose at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)

American rapper Cameron Jibril Thomaz, who is best known by Wiz Khalifa, started dating model Amber Rose in early 2011.

Wiz showed interest in Amber when he did an interview and was asked “if there was one girl in the world who would you be with?” he responded with “Amber Rose,”

She hit him up on Twitter and the two started dating and got engaged on 1 March 2012.

The couple ended their relationship in 2014 on “extremely friendly terms”. Amber spoke to PEOPLE about their split-up saying “It’s kind of weird, because it’s like we’re almost better divorced, you know?”

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

Comedian Amy Schumer met artist Ben Hanisch on a dating app called Raya around November 2015.

Raya is a private, membership-based, social network that launched in March 2015. Its initial idea was to be a dating app until overhauls and new system features prioritised social networking.

The two made their relationship public in January 2016, when Amy called Ben her “man” in a now deleted post on Twitter and Instagram.

“Fam and man at the whitehizzy”

They broke up in 2017 with a rep speaking out for both of them, they told PEOPLE: “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Singer Lily Allen and Actor David Harbour met on a dating app in 2019, but haven’t specifically stated which one.

“We met on one of them dating apps, and then we went on a date… in London” Lily said in an interview with James Corden on his The Late Late Show.

On 27 April 2020, Lily in a now deleted post, took a photograph showing her bathroom mirror and what appeared to be a ring on her ‘ring finger’, sparking rumours that the two are engaged.