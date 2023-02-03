Presale tickets for her first solo tour since 2016 are already available in the UK

Beyoncé has announced her highly-anticipated Renaissance tour, with UK fans rushing to get their hands on pre-sale tickets.

The musician released her seventh album, Renaissance, in July 2022, fuelling rumours that the megastar would finally be going back on the road for her first solo tour since 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Renaissance Tour will see Beyoncé play 41 shows, over 10 countries from 10 May to 27 September, with the first UK show taking place in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 17 May. This will be her first UK performance since her On The Run tour, which saw her play 48 shows across Europe and North America in 2018.

So, how much could Beyoncé make from her Renaissance tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Beyoncé’s net worth?

Beyoncé’s estimated net worth is $450 million according to Forbes. The musician turned businesswoman has had a varied career, spanning seven number one albums, acting roles and a fashion enterprise.

Advertisement

Beyoncé rose to fame as the lead singer in Destiny’s Child, and following the group’s split she established herself as a successful solo artist and earning 88 Grammy Award nominations - making her the most nominated artists in history, alongside her husband Jay-Z.

The Renaissance Tour will see Beyoncé play 41 shows, over ten countries (Photo: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Advertisement

The megastar is also an actress, first gracing the screen in 2001 with MTV’s Carmen: A Hip Hopera before going on to star as Foxy Cleopatra in the third Austin Powers movie. Other credits include The Fighting Temptations, Pink Panther and Dreamgirls. Recently, she lent her voice to Nala in Disney’s Lion King remake.

As well as making millions through her music, the entrepreneur launched activewear clothing line Ivy Park in Topshop in 2014. The brand had its official launch in 2016 with items selling out almost immediately, and has also partnered with Adidas three years in a row from 2019-2021.

Advertisement

How much could she earn from Renaissance tour 2023?

Beyoncé could expect to make millions. In 2018, during her On The Run tour, the musician earned $5 million a night and grossed a total of $250 million according to Forbes.

Billboard has reported the megastar’s Renaissance tour could likely generate an eye-watering profit of $275 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much are tickets?

Pre-sale tickets have already gone on sale in the UK, with fans quickly scrambling to get their hands on a pair.

Ticket prices for the Renaissance tour have not yet been released, however Wales Online have reported that tickets for the Cardiff performance will cost from £50.00 for reserved seating to up to £170.00 for VIP.

Advertisement

Who is richer: Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Jay-Z?

Who is richer Rihanna, Taylor Swift or Jay Z? (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Advertisement

Rihanna

Rihanna is the richest out of herself, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Jay Z. The singer turned businesswoman officially became a billionaire in 2021 thanks to her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie company Savage X Fenty.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old is the richest female musician in the world with an estimated net worth of £1.7 billion according to Forbes.

Jay-Z

Jay Z meanwhile comes in a close second, with Beyoncé’s husband enjoying an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion according to Forbes.

The New York born rapper has made his fortune from both his music and business portfolio which includes entertainment company Roc Nation and alcohol brands Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift clocks in with an estimated net worth of $570 million according to Forbes.