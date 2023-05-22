Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour came to the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday 20 May. Images: PA

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has been dubbed by fans as one of the biggest cultural events of the last decade and after witnessing it for ourselves, Queen Bey has proved she is the greatest pop star on earth.

The highly anticipated world tour, which is currently in the early stages of its European leg, came to Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (20 May) night with 54,943 people in attendance – reportedly making it the highest attended show by a solo female artist in the history of the arena. With fans from across the globe all gathered in attendance to see the former Destiny’s Child member in action for the first time in years, not a single fan appeared anything less than blown away by her incredible show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivering an epic 33 song strong performance lasting almost three hours, Beyoncé brought a powerhouse vocal performance (even in the Edinburgh rain) alongside insanely slick and tightly choreographed routines. The 41-year old Texan started her concert with Dangerously In Love 2 and went onto deliver new anthems from her Grammy award winning album, Renaissance, including hits Break My Soul, Cuff It and Alien Superstar. No one else quite has a back catalogue like Beyoncé and she even managed to squeeze in some of her older hits like Crazy in Love, Run the World (Girls) and Love on Top – much to the crowd’s delight. She rounded off the night with the powerful America has a Problem and fan favourite Summer Renaissance.

Beyonce performed in front of 55,000 fans in Edinburgh on Saturday night. Image: PA

Clearly no expense has been spared in regards to the production behind Renaissance, afterall it is Beyoncé’s first solo tour in seven years and is nothing short of complete perfection. The set is visually stunning with everything from a giant disco ball to a huge sparkly horse fans from her Renaissance album cover – the megastar also looked absolutely stunning.

For those lucky enough to be at the front of the stage in the exclusive Club Renaissance section, they were regularly treated to close ups and fun interactions, including a very special moment for fans when she glided over the crowd like some sort of otherworldly pop goddess.