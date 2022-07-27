Machine Gun Kelly was groped by a fan during a performance for his Mainstream Sellout Tour in Oregon

Machine Gun Kelly has announced he will embark on his first arena tour in 2022, and it will include four performances in the UK and one in the Republic of Ireland.

A clip of Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) being touched inappropriately by a fan while on tour has gone viral.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, is currently on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which began on 8 June in Austin, Texas.

After visiting New York and Arizona, he came to Portland, Oregon, on 21 July.

The Bloody Valentine singer decided to go into the seated area of the stadium during his performance.

However, one fan seemingly tried to grope MGK before he pushed their hand away.

In the viral footage that TMZ shared online, you can see the fan in question trying to get a selfie with the famous rapper.

As the fan wraps his arm around MGK, he tries to pull away from the crowd.

It then seems the fan takes it a step further by grabbing the 32-year-old even tighter, attempting to secure their arms around his waist and touch his crotch.

Someone, who appears to be security, forcefully pushes the fan away - and MGK breaks free from the crowd to continue his performance.

Many fan pages have spoken out, defending MGK, with one writing: “He doesn’t owe us anything. He doesn’t have to go out in the crowd but he does anyway because he loves his fans.”

Another fan posted “some MGK concert etiquette” to his Instagram.

He wrote: “It seems that some fans forgot that Kells is a person and not just an idol.

“I’ve seen too many videos recently of Kells being grabbed, touched, hugged without his consent during shows.

“It shocks me that fans abuse the privilege of him performing in the crowd.

"I’m horrified that this behaviour comes from young women who should know exactly how f***** up it is to be touched without consent."

The Papercuts singer will finish his US leg of the tour in August, before heading over to Europe and the UK where he will perform in cities including Prague, Zurich, Paris, Birmingham, Leeds and Dublin.

MGK is 32-years-old and lives in Los Angeles

Before music he was working at Mexican restaurant Chipotle

His first hit was ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in 2010

He is engaged to actress Megan Fox

His net worth is $25 million (£20 million)

Machine Gun Kelly is playing in Birmingham later this year

His Career: Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor.

MGK released four mixtapes between 2007 and 2010, before signing with Bad Boy Records where he began releasing studio albums.

MGK now has six studio albums; Lace Up (2012), General Admission (2015), Bloom (2017), Hotel Diablo (2019), Tickets to My Downfall (2020) and Mainstream Sellout (2022).

Lace Up peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200.

Bloom included the single "Bad Things" with Camila Cabello, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets to My Downfall marked his transition from hip hop to pop punk - as it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, the only rock album to do so that year.

MGK had his first acting role in Beyond the Lights in 2014, and has since appeared in Nerve (2016), Bird Box (2018), Big Time Adolescence (2019), The Dirt (2019), and Project Power (2020).

Last year, he co-starred with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox in the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

His Low Points: In 2011, MGK and two others had to pay fines of $230 (£190) each, after the trio were charged with disorderly conduct at a mall in Strongsville, Ohio.

A year later, the rapper was behind bars for a mere four hours for fighting following a concert in St Petersburg, Florida in January 2012.

And just last year, MGK was accused of battery after shoving a parking attendant in the chest.

Apparently, the 32-year-old became impatient whilst waiting for his car on the set of Good Mourning with a U - a film he is directing alongside Mod Sun.

However, no charges were made as there were no physical injuries to the parking lot attendant and no witnesses.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at a UFC fight in Florida (Photo: Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

His Childhood: Colson Baker, known better as Machine Gun Kelly, was born in Houston, Texas on 22 April 1990.

His parents, who were religious, moved all around the world meaning MGK has lived in Egypt, Germany and the US.

MGK’s mother left him and his father when he was nine-years-old, so they moved to Denver to live with an aunt.

As his father was fighting depression and unemployment, MGK only had two outfits for school which resulted in bullying.

During sixth grade at Hamilton Middle School, he began listening to rap music.

He later moved to Cleveland where he attended Shaker Heights High School.

His Money: MGK has an estimated net worth of $25 million (£20 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His Property: MGK lives with fiance Megan Fox in Encino, Los Angeles.

The pair live in a $7.5 million mansion which they bought from Youtube Logan Paul.

The Californian mansion boasts an outdoor pool, a wine cellar, seven-bedrooms, eight-bathrooms, a one-bedroom guest house and an outdoor kitchen.

You can watch a house tour here .

His Feuds: MGK has an ongoing feud with Eminem, which started in 2012 after he called Eminem’s 16-year-old daughter “hot as f***”.

Eminem blacklisted MGK from a number of radio stations in the US, and ever since they have both been releasing songs and diss tracks in reference to each other - including Eminem’s Not Alike and MGK’s Rap Devil.

He also has a feud with G-Eazy which began in 2018 after photos of MGK and G-Eazy’s ex-girlfriend, Halsey, emerged.

G-Eazy dyed his hair bleach blonde (like MGK) and released the diss track Bad Boy.

But MGK fought back with a freestyle rap the next day and a photo of the pair with the caption "I f***** his girl now he looks like me this s*** overbearing".

Last year at Chicago’s Riot Fest, MGK called out Slipknot for being 50-year-old dudes wearing "weird masks" and "talking s***" on stage.

This was after Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said in an interview that he "hated all-new rock music" and especially couldn’t stand it when "artists failed in one genre and decided to go to rock” - a comment which upset MGK.

His Connections: He has acted alongside Sandra Bullock in Bird Box, Emma Roberts and Dave Franco in Nerve, and Pete Davidson in Big Time Adolescence.

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker has also played the drums for MGK’s backing band since 2019, succeeding JP Cappelletty and Steve Basil.

He also featured in the popular song Papercuts, which was released last year.

MGK and his fiance, Megan Fox, are now often seen double dating with Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

As well as solo tours, he also co-headlined The Justin Bieber Big Tour with rapper Young Thug.

Most recently, Willow Smith featured alongside MGK on Emo Girl in his newest album Mainstream Sellout, released this year,

His Relationships: MGK was in a relationship with Emma Cannon when he was a teenager, and the pair had a daughter when he was just 18-years-old.

Casie Baker was born in 2009 and she stays a big part of MGK’s life, even living with him.

He had a two month relationship with model and actress Amber Rose in 2015, and another short relationship with model Sommer Ray in 2020.

MGK then met actress Megan Fox while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, and has been in a relationship with her ever since.