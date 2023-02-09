Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that 2016 animated film Zootopia will be getting a sequel, alongside popular franchises Toy Story and Frozen

Disney announced three major upcoming projects as CEO Bob Iger said that the company would focus on its most popular franchises. Planned sequels to major films announced on 8 February include Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2.

Collectively, these three franchises have grossed more than $6.5 billion at the box office, and Disney intends to add several billion more to that figure with the three upcoming sequels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zootopia was released in 2016 and made just over $1 billion - it was the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year behind other Disney-owned movies Finding Dory, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Captain America: Civil War. It went onto win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2017.

Zootopia, which is set in a city of anthropomorphic animals, follows a rookie bunny cop and a cynical con artist fox who work together to uncover a shocking conspiracy. The main cast from the first film are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel.

More than six years after the first film was released a sequel has finally been confirmed, but there could still be a long wait before it arrives in cinemas. This is everything we know about Zootopia 2 so far:

Disney confirms Zootopia 2 is happening

Is Zootopia getting a sequel?

Yes, Bob Iger confirmed the decision to make the sequel in a conference call about the company’s financial results for the first quarter of the year. The recently rehired CEO said: “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

Why is Zootopia also called Zootropolis?

Zootopia is titled as Zootropolis in the UK and other European, Middle Eastern, and North African countries. Disney could not copyright the Zootopia title in these regions - the Danish Givskud Zoo registered the name Zootopia in 2014.

The film was also renamed in Germany where it was given the title Zoomania because German author Kay Fischer had published a book under the title Zootropolis in 2010.

Who is in the cast of Zootopia 2?

The official cast of Zootopia 2 has not yet been confirmed, but it’s likely that most of the main cast from the first film will return. This could include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zootopia grossed more than $1 billion at the box office

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde

Idris Elba as Chief Bogo

Jenny Slate as Bellwether

Nate Torrence as Clawhauser

Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps

Don Lake as Stu Hopps

Tommy Chong as Yax

J.K. Simmons as Mayor Lionheart

Octavia Spencer as Mrs. Otterton

Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton

Shakira as Gazelle

When is the Zootopia 2 release date?