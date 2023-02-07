Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp and feature six films and TV shows including Secret Invasion and Loki season 2

It’s hard to believe but since Iron Man hit cinemas in 2008, changing the cinematic landscape for years to come, another 30 Marvel films have been released, as well as several TV series. These films, released in four phases over 15 years have made an incredible $26 billion.

Four of the 10 highest grossing films of all time are instalments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the franchise shows now signs of slowing down. In fact, this month Phase 5 of the MCU is about to begin with the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas.

This will be followed by a further five films and six TV shows being released over the next two years. Each film will be released in cinemas before landing on streaming service Disney+ a few months later - the TV shows will go straight to Disney+.

This is everything you need to know about Phase 5 of the MCU - including when each instalment will be released:

Phase 5 Marvel films

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The second Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off phase five of the MCU. The film will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne.

Alongside Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the group travel to the Quantum Realm, where they encounter supervillain Kang the Conqueror. The film will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday 17 February and on Disney+ later this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third Guardians film which takes place after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and the Guardians Holiday Special finds Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still struggling to cope with the loss of the Gamora from his universe, and being rejected by the Gomora from an alternate reality.

Once again Quill is joined by Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) as they fight to save the universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will land in UK cinemas on Friday 5 May 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvels

Sequel to Captain Marvel which saw Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) involved in an intergalactic war between two alien races. Now Danvers must deal with a universe that has become unstable - she is sent through a wormhole and finds her powers connected to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the superhero and Captain Marvel megafan first introduced in Ms. Marvel.

With Danvers’ niece Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who debuted in WandaVision, the trio become The Marvels, and work together to save the universe. The Marvels is currently due for a cinematic release on Friday 28 July 2023.

Ms. Marvel is streaming now on Disney Plus

Captain America: New World Order

The fourth film in the Captain America series and the first expected not to feature Chris Evans, New World Order will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

The plot for the film is currently being kept under wraps although it will be set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - watch this space for updates. It is currently slated for release in cinemas on Friday 3 May 2024.

Anthony Mackie stars as Sam Wilson in Captain America: New World Order

Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts will see Ford return as Thunderbolt Ross as he puts together a team of supervillains who are sent on perilous missions by the US government. Marvel ‘villains’ who will return for the film include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Antonia (Olga Kurylenko) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Tim Roth is also rumoured to reprise his role as Abomination although this is yet to be confirmed. Thunderbolts is due to arrive in cinemas on Friday 26 July 2024.

Sebastian Stan will star as Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts

Blade

Blade is an upcoming reboot of the Wesley Snipes movies about a vampire hunter who is half-vampire himself. Green Book star Mahershala Ali will take the place of Snipes as the titular hero.

Specific plot details have not been revealed, but check back here for more information. The film will also star Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre, and is slated for release in cinemas on Friday 6 September 2024.

Mahershala Ali will star in the 2024 Blade reboot

Phase 5 Marvel TV shows

Secret Invasion season 1

The first Phase Five series in Secret Invasion which sees Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders return as Nick Fury and Maria Hill - they race to stop the Skrulls, an alien race who have taken over the highest spheres of power in the universe.

The six-part series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke. An official release date for the series has not yet been confirmed but episodes will be available exclusively on Disney+ later this year.

Secret Invasion

Loki season 2

The second season of Loki, following the Marvel villain and brother of Thor with a knack for coming back from the dead, will see Tom Hiddleston reprise the lead role. With a multiversal war kicking off at the end of the first season, Loki now finds himself lost in another dimension.

Another variant of He Who Remains has come to power and no-one seems to know who Loki is. There will be six episodes in season 2, which will also star Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson, and the series is expected to be released on Disney+ in summer 2023.

(L-R): Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in season 1 of Marvel’s Loki (Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Ironheart season 1

Ironheart focuses on the talents of teenage inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), first introduced to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who creates the most advanced suit of armour since the Iron Man suit.

The series also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Zoe Terakes, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross in as yet unknown roles. There will be six episodes in the series. A release date has not been confirmed but the series is expected to come to Disney+ in late 2023.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Echo season 1

The first season of Echo will see Alaqua Cox reprise her Hawkeye role of Maya Lopez, known as Echo, a superhero with Native American roots. She must reconnect with her history in order to understand her power.

Echo is the adopted daughter of Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk, and both Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will feature in the series. It is likely that there will be six episodes in the series, and it is expected to land on Disney+ in late 2023.

Alaqua Cox will reprise as Maya Lopez in Echo

Agatha: Coven of Chaos season 1

Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness in the new series Coven of Chaos. The plot of the series is currently unknown so watch this space for updates.

The series will also star Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Joe Locke. Coven of Chaos will consist of nine episodes - it is due for release on Disney+ in late 2023.

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Daredevil: Born Again season 1

Although the main stars of the Netflix Daredevil series, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return in Born Again, the Disney+ series is a reboot not a continuation. The plot has been kept closely guarded, but it will follow Matt Murdoch AKA Daredevil, who was reintroduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The series is set to be 18 episodes long, making it one of the MCU’s longest shows - the release date is currently unknown but the series will come to Disney+ some time in 2024.