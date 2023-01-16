Gamers can re-enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and make their own magical adventure in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The longevity of Harry Potter has proven that there is still so much more to discover about the wider Wizarding World.

Fans will have a chance to do just that in Hogwarts Legacy later this year; the developers have confirmed that the video game will release in 2023.

Trailers for the game have shown a truly immersive open-world waiting to be explored among the school building, as well as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. Gameplay footage from the game has also been revealed, and it looks mighty impressive indeed.

Warner Bros’s Portkey Games label is behind the adventure title, though JK Rowling has no direct involvement in it, so we will have to wait and see whether the story itself lives up to the high standards we’re used to from anything Harry Potter-related.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Gamers can re-enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and make their own magical adventure in Hogwarts Legacy.

The open-world game is set at Hogwarts, but do not expect to see Potter and friends – or anyone remotely familiar for that matter – as this adventure is set in the 1800s, decades before the gang showed up.

Gamers can invent their own Hogwarts student and will battle against an ancient threat attempting to destroy the Wizarding World, either using their magic for good or succumbing to the temptations of the dark arts.

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s,” reads the game synopsis. “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the Wizarding World apart.

(Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

“Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the Wizarding World.”

Unlike many other Hogwarts-based games that walk you through the same stories as the books and movies, Hogwarts Legacy will feature an original narrative set decades before the main stories.

Familiar locations and well-loved magical beasts will make an appearance though, as well as plenty of new ones.

Players will take control of the action for themselves and create unique adventures in the Wizarding World, and will be tasked with crafting potions, spell casting, and “becoming the wizard you want to be”.

When can I play it?

Hogwarts Legacy will release on Friday 10 February 2023.

The game will be available on current generation games consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S, as well as the PC. It will also be available for last-gen machines like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The key differences between the two are likely to be faster loading times and better graphics for the pricier version.

How to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy