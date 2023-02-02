Since Will Smith almost decimated his own career in one fell slap, in a moment that came to define the 94th Academy Awards, the fate of his upcoming projects, including Bad Boys 4, has been in doubt.
Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars ceremony in March last year after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He then shouted at Rock: ‘keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth’, twice.
Shortly after Smith won the prestigious Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard and gave a speech about protecting family and being called on to love people.
Smith later apologised for the slap but was banned from all Academy events, including future Oscars ceremonies, for 10 years. His first film to be released after the slap, Emancipation, an historical drama in which Smith plays a runaway slave, was overlooked by the major awards bodies.
Has Bad Boys 4 been confirmed?
Will Smith took to Instagram on 31 January to confirm that a fourth Bad Boys film is in the works, almost a year after he infamously slapped Chris Rock as the Oscars ceremony.
The slap disrupted Smith’s career and cast doubt over his upcoming projects - Netflix crime thriller Fast and Loose, which Smith was due to star in, was put on hold after the Oscars.
Sony had already confirmed Bad Boys 4 prior to last year’s Oscars but production was halted following the slap - Smith’s announcement confirms that the film will indeed go ahead and is now in pre-production.
In his Instagram video, Smith gets into his car and tells his fans: “Yo, I’ve got an announcement. Y’all better stop scrolling…I wish I was you, not knowing what I’m about to show me.”
He then arrives at his destination and knocks on the door of a house - Smith’s Bad Boys co-star Martin Lawrence opens the door and they both announce that Bad Boys 4 is going ahead and Lawrence shouts “It’s about that time”
What is Bad Boys 4 about?
The plot details of Bad Boys 4 has so far been kept under wraps, however it will take place after the events of Bad Boys for Life which saw Mike and Marcus take on a mother and son pair of drug lords.
At the end of the third film, the pair were put in charge of the AMMO team, and in the post-credits scene Mike visits Armando (the drug lord protégé) in prison and offers him a deal. Bad Boys 4 will likely see Mike and Markus take on a new drugs case with Ammo, and may see the return of Armando.
Who is in the Bad Boys 4 cast?
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, the maverick Miami detectives. Since the release of Bad Boys for Life in 2020, Lawrence has starred in crime drama Mindcage alongside John Malkovich.
He is also due to star in and produce the upcoming comedy series Nehama about a father of five who pursues his dream of stand-up comedy after losing his wife. Smith’s recent roles, other than Emancipation, include his Oscar-winning performance in King Richard - he also worked as executive producer on action comedy series Kobra Kai.
It has not yet been confirmed whether Theresa Randle will return as Marcus’ wife Theresa Burnett, or if Jacob Scipio will reprise his role as Armando.
Where can you watch the Bad Boys films?
Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 are available to watch on Netflix and Sky Go now - they are also to rent or buy on Apple TV+. Amazon, and other streaming services. Bad Boys for Life is available to rent on Apple TV+, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and the Sky Store.
When is the release date of Bad Boys 4?
A release date for the film has not yet been confirmed - as the movie is currently in pre-production it’s unlikely that it will be released in cinemas until next year at the earliest. Watch this space for updates on the release of Bad Boys 4.