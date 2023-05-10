Kim Cattrall appeared to reveal the identity of the mother after she offered her congratulations to De Niro and his 'significant other' Tiffany Chen

Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro has revealed that he has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79.

De Niro announced the news during an interview with ET Canada whilst promoting his upcoming film About My Father, when he corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair who said: “I know you have six kids”, to which he replied: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

The actor’s About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall (Queer as Folk, How I Met Your Father) appeared to reveal the identity of the mother of De Niro’s new baby, offering her congratulations to him and long time rumoured girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Speaking to Extra, Cattrall said: “God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them.”

This is everything you need to know about De Niro and his children - including his relationship with Tiffany Chen.

Is Robert De Niro married - who is Tiffany Chen?

De Niro isn’t currently married - however he has tied the knot twice in the past, first with actress and singer Diahnne Abbott, whom he was married to between 1976 and 1988, and then again to socialite Grace Hightower, between 1997 and 2018.

While the mother of De Niro’s new baby hasn’t been confirmed by anyone other than Cattrall, it has been rumoured that the actor has been dating martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen since 2021. The two were seen together during a rather PDA-filled outing of August that year, and while they’ve been spotted together on a number of occasions, including holidays and dinner dates, neither De Niro or Chen have spoken publicly about their relationship.

Robert De Niro attends the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Chen is a professional martial artist and daughter of famed Yang tai chi Grandmaster William C. C. Chen. By the age of 26, Chen had been inducted into Inside Kung-Fu magazine’s Hall of Fame in February 2011.

The two are believed to have met during the filming of the 2015 film The Intern, with Chen’s father’s website showcasing pictures of the two practising Tai Chi together. In the film, Chen appeared as a martial arts instructor.

Chen was reportedly seen with a baby bump whilst out to dinner with De Niro last month.

How many children does he have?

With the arrival of his new baby, De Niro is now father to seven children.

When De Niro married his first wife in 1976, he adopted her daughter Drena, whom Abott had from a previous relationship. Drena, who was born in 1971, took De Niro’s last name.

De Niro and Abbott then welcomed their son, Raphael, in November 1976, a few months after they got married.

Actor Robert De Niro, his wife Grace Hightower and his son Raphael DeNiro attend the cocktail party for the 5th Annual Directors Guild Of America Honors at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel September 29, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

After De Niro and Abbott divorced, the actor welcomed two children during a relationship with actress Toukie Smith. He and Smith were together between 1988 and 1996, with the couple welcoming twin boys Aaron and Julian in October 1995.

A year after marrying Hightower, the couple gave birth to son Elliot in March 1998. Their second child, daughter Helen, was born in December 2011 via surrogate.

What has Robert De Niro said about becoming a father again?

De Niro shared the news during a recent interview with ET Canada about his upcoming film About My Father.

Asked about being a father of six, he corrected the reporter, saying: “Seven, actually … I just had a baby.”

Representatives for De Niro later confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

De Niro stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father, which sees a man encouraged by his fiancee to bring his father along to spend a holiday weekend with her wealthy and eccentric family.

Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Asked about his own experiences of fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada: ”I don’t think I’ve ever been a cool father. I’m ok. My kids disagree with me at times, they’re respectful. My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her.”

He added: “With my youngest now there will be more to come but that’s, you know – that’s what it is.”

The veteran actor added that sometimes he has to be “stern about stuff” with his children.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he told ET Canada.