Snapchat users have been up in arms after the platform released its ChatGPT alternative called My AI - and they want rid already

New features and changes on Snapchat very rarely go down well with its users, and it's safe to say that its now widely available ChatGPT alternative has not been met with rave reviews. My AI, which was first released only to premium subscribers of its Snapchat Plus service, has now rolled out across the platform free-of-charge.

Snapchat users have been less than thrilled by the new addition, to the extent that many have flooded the Apple Store and Play Store with one star reviews of the app. Many have also voiced their frustrations with the way it has been implemented, as in its current form the My AI feature is automatically pinned to the top of your chat feed - ranking it above all of your actual real life friends and family.

Ever since its release, users have been on the hunt for a way to get rid of My AI - or at least not have it in plain sight each time they load up the app.

Here is what you need to know about My AI, including what it is and how you can remove it from your Snapchat.

What is new Snapchat feature My AI?

My AI is Snapchat’s chatbot that is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. The feature first launched back in February, but exclusively to Snapchat Plus subscribers. But it was recently confirmed that Snapchat would be expanding the availability of My AI to all users, alongside a number of fixes and improvements.

According to Snapchat, the My AI chatbot can do a number of different things, ranging from answering trivia questions, offering travel advice and giving you step-by-step recipes, to name a few. It has been integrated into the app in a way that it makes it look like you are having a chat with a a real life person rather than an AI.

How to remove My AI from your Snapchat

Snapchat's new feature My AI has been rolled out across the platform and users already want rid of it - Credit: Getty

In a move that is set to anger Snapchat users even further, in its current form the only way My AI can be removed is if you pay. Snapchat Plus subscribers have the ability to unpin My AI from their chat feed - below is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:

Swipe right on the camera screen to go to the Chat Feed Press and hold on the MyAI user Click or tap on 'Chat Settings' Click or tap on 'Clear from Chat Feed'

According to Snapchat, subscribing to Snapchat Plus allows you access to "exclusive, experimental and pre-release features" which will "enhance and customise your Snapchat experience, enabling you to dive deeper into the parts of the app you use the most" and allow you to "peep cool new features before anyone else". Some of these features include custom app icons and themes, priority story replies, a story rewatch indicator, Bitmoji backgrounds and custom notification sounds.

In the UK, Snapchat Plus will rush you £3.99 a month, although a seven day free trial is available.