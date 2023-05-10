Hey, you don't like the way I'm talking,

Hey, so you stand there keep on call me names

No, I'm not your enemy so

If you're gonna do it, don't do it

Hey, do you wanna check my DNA?

Older stories, time to go away

And believe in fairytales, oh

If you're gonna do it

I'm gonna stand here like a unicorn

Out here on my own

I got the power of a unicorn

Don't you ever learn?

That I won't look back, I won't look down

I'm going up, you better turn around

The power of a unicorn, the power of a unicorn

History caught in a loop

Don't you wanna change it?

You know that we can, you and me

Can write a new book

Don't you wanna change it now?

It's gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal

Phenomen-phenomenal

Feminine-feminine-femininal

I'm gonna stand here like a unicorn

Out here on my ownI got the power of a unicorn

Don't you ever learn?

That I won't look back, I won't look downI'm going up, you better turn around

The power of a unicorn, the power of a unicornIt's gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal

Phenomen-phenomenal אנ'לא כמו כולם, מול כל העולם, לא

It's gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal

Phenomen-phenomenal אין לי דאווין, לא

You can call me queen

You wanna see me dance?

You wanna see me dance?

You wanna see me dance?! (Hahaha)

Watch me

(It's gonna be) (It's gonna be, hey!) U-ni-corn! U-ni-corn! U-ni-corn! U-ni-corn!

I'm standing like a—