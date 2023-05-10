After months of build-up and excitement, the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool finally got underway with its first semi-final on Tuesday (9 May). As many expected, Sweden's 2012 winner Loreen was among those to progress to the weekend's Grand Final - but someone who has taken viewers by surprise is Israel's Noa Kirel.
The 22-year-old pop star performed her song Unicorn at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena supported by a host of backing dancers and plenty of sass. Kirel's song - which she co-wrote with Doron Medalie, Yinon Yahel and May Sfadia - lauds “the power of the unicorn, out here on my own,” which the singer has said is a message of acceptance and self empowerment.
Reacting to the news that she had garnered enough votes to progress to the next stage of Eurovision 2023, Noa Kirel said in a statement from the Kan public broadcaster: "There is no excitement quite like this! I felt like every one of you was with me. I promise to do everything — and I mean everything — to keep making the people of Israel happy in the grand final.
"The electricity in the crowd provided us with so much energy to do the maximum to represent the country with pride. We gave it our all and the feeling was incredible. Thank you to everyone, I feel like you’re with me."
Joining Israel as the first batch of Eurovision Grand Finalists are Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway. While the UK's closest neighbours Ireland were among those booted out from the competition, joining Malta, Latvia, Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.
Here is everything you need to know about Israel's Eurovision 2023 act Noa Kirel. Including her age, odds of winning the song contest and how to listen to her song Unicorn.
Who is Noa Kirel?
Noa Kirel, who is 22-years-old and was born on 10 April 2001 in Ra'anana, Israel, is a music artists and actress who has credits in films and television series such as Almost Famous (2017), Love You Charlie (2022) and Palmach (2022). She started her life in showbiz at just the age of 14 and has already built herself quite the successful career.
On top of being a judge on Israel's Got Talent, Kirel has also won five MTV awards. She is the self-confessed crush of Eurovision 2023's UK entry Mae Muller.
What song is Noa Kirel performing at Eurovision 2023 and odds to win
Speaking about the opportunity to represent Israel at Eurovision, as well as her song called Unicorn, Noa Kirel said: "It’s sometimes hard to keep up with this fast-paced world. After Covid and everything that is happening in Israel and all over the world - we are faced with so many challenges and for that we need a special power. The power of a unicorn.
“The unicorn wins, thanks to his delicate power and his beauty. Maybe if we stop hating each other and believe in fairytales a little more, we will have a phenomenal phenomenal phenomenal world.”
According to Sky Bet, Noa Kirel is not far off being the favourite to win in Liverpool. It has Israel listed at 25/1 to emerge victorious.
How to listen to Unicorn by Noa Kirel and full lyrics
Noa Kirel's inspiring and exciting Eurovision song Unicorn can be listened to on-the-go through a variety of platforms. It is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music and YouTube, where you can also watch her semi-final performance.
Below are the full lyrics to the song:
Unicorn by Noa Kirel
Hey, you don't like the way I'm talking,
Hey, so you stand there keep on call me names
No, I'm not your enemy so
If you're gonna do it, don't do it
Hey, do you wanna check my DNA?
Older stories, time to go away
And believe in fairytales, oh
If you're gonna do it
I'm gonna stand here like a unicorn
Out here on my own
I got the power of a unicorn
Don't you ever learn?
That I won't look back, I won't look down
I'm going up, you better turn around
The power of a unicorn, the power of a unicorn
History caught in a loop
Don't you wanna change it?
You know that we can, you and me
Can write a new book
Don't you wanna change it now?
It's gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal
Phenomen-phenomenal
Feminine-feminine-femininal
I'm gonna stand here like a unicorn
Out here on my ownI got the power of a unicorn
Don't you ever learn?
That I won't look back, I won't look downI'm going up, you better turn around
The power of a unicorn, the power of a unicornIt's gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal
Phenomen-phenomenal אנ'לא כמו כולם, מול כל העולם, לא
It's gonna be phenomen-phenomen-phenomenal
Phenomen-phenomenal אין לי דאווין, לא
You can call me queen
You wanna see me dance?
You wanna see me dance?
You wanna see me dance?! (Hahaha)
Watch me
(It's gonna be) (It's gonna be, hey!) U-ni-corn! U-ni-corn! U-ni-corn! U-ni-corn!
I'm standing like a—