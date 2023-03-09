As 2023’s edition of the Contest begins to take shape, the UK entrant has officially been announced

Mae Muller has been selected to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in May. The announcement was made during the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning. The 25-year-old singer will perform at the event in Liverpool with the track I Wrote A Song.

Muller was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients. TaP was also behind selecting Sam Ryder as the UK entrant for the 2022 event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The north London-raised vocalist will be the first female entrant for the UK since SuRie competed in 2018 with Storm, coming 24th.

Eurovision is set to air on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.

The semi-final evening preview kicks off at 8pm on May 8, with the grand final live show bringing the contest to an end starting at 8pm on May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But who is the UK representative in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Mae Muller?

Muller is a 25 year old singer from north London who was 19 when she wrote her first song, Close, which was produced by a family friend and “paid” for with wine in lieu of money. Her early musical influences included Prince and Sade – while Gwen Stefani, Florence Welch and Lily Allen have impacted her in more recent years.

Her releases have so far explored “dysfunctional relationships and inconvenient emotions with wit and verve”, according to her record label Capitol.

Mae Muller attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent years, she has worked with chart-topping acts including girl group Little Mix, rapper Aitch and music producer and DJ Sigala. Her 2021 single Better Days, featuring Neiked and Polo G, peaked at number 32 in the UK charts.

Muller has 126,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2019, she supported Little Mix on their LM5 tour – their last to feature former member Jesy Nelson.

I Wrote a Song lyrics

Lyrics, per Genius:

.. Mother would be so proud I was ready for a sentence, baby Instead I wrote it all down Oh, I was gonna curse you out outside your house For everyone to see I wanted to crash your Benz Tell all your friends how cruel you were to me To me, to me

Instead I wrote a song ‘Bout how you did me wrong I could’ve cried at home And spent the night alone Instead I wrote a song I feel much better now Me and my girls are out And we all sing along Instead I wrotе a song Da, da, da, da, da-I Da, da, da, da, da-I (Woo-woo) Da, da, da, da, da-I Instead I wrote a song Da, da, da, da, da-I Da, da, da, da, da-I (Woo-woo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I thought John Lydon was representing the UK?

You may have heard the name of former Sex Pistol John Lydon pop up in recent weeks in relation to the Eurovision Song Contest. And as a Brit, you may have assumed the punk legend might be representing the UK come the Grand Final. But that’s not the case.

Instead, Lydon and his post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL) were hoping to become the representatives for Ireland with their new song ‘Hawaii’.

Described as a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease, the “pensive, personal yet universal love song” features lyrics about one of their happiest moments together during a trip to the US state.