There will be more than 20 gigs at 20 music venues across Liverpool to 'showcase the city’s music scene'

The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced that The Lightning Seeds, Miles Kane, Girls Don’t Sync, and Michael Aldag will perform at a special concert at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool to "meet the demand" of fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a “range of performances in the build-up to the evening show”, including appearances from some of the acts competing in Eurovision 2023, with the gig starting at 6.30pm and lasting until around 10pm. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the National Lottery’s United By Music Tour of Liverpool?

Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds (Photo: David Jensen/PA Wire)

The free event is a part of the National Lottery's United By Music Tour of Liverpool, which celebrates the city’s hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest and saw tickets sell out in less than four minutes.

There will be more than 20 gigs at 20 music venues across Liverpool to “showcase the city’s music scene” and to “support the grassroots music venues that remain the lifeblood of UK music”, organisers said.

They will take place in the week of Eurovision, from May 8, featuring a range of headline artists from Liverpool, including The Coral, Jamie Webster, Crawlers and The Mysterines, as well as rock band the Lightning Seeds – co-creators of classic football anthem Three Lions – and indie rocker Kane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the third year the National Lottery has partnered with MVT “underwriting the full touring and production costs of artists participating”, as part of its commitment to the grassroots music sector.

Ian Broudie, lead singer of the Lightning Seeds, said: “We are delighted to be supporting a campaign that is backing so many music venues across Liverpool, one of the world’s leading cities for music

“To play a part in providing Liverpool with a whole week of music is incredible and we’re thankful for the National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust for making it possible.”

How can I get tickets?

Tickets to the 15,000-capacity show will not be sold in advance. Fans will need to arrive at Eurovision Village at Liverpool’s Pier Head at midday on Wednesday 10 May with spaces assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust (MVT), said the charity was “completely blown away” by the response to the National Lottery’s United by Music events.