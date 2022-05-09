Hilary Duff stars alongside Kim Cattrall in this How I Met Your Mother sequel

How I Met Your Father, a spinoff/sequel to How I Met Your Mother, arrived in the US on Hulu on January 18 2022.

The comedy series, which stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall amongst others, will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK from Wednesday 9 March.

Here is everything you need to know about How I Met Your Father.

What is it about?

It’s the exact same premise as How I Met Your Mother, basically – a parent (in this case Kim Cattrall) recounts to her child the adventures and misadventures of her youth, and how that lead her to eventually meet the Father.

This is somewhere between a spinoff and a sequel. It’s set in New York again, a few years after the end of How I Met Your Mother, and is expected to feature a number of recognisable locations from the earlier sitcom – it’s also been teased that this show might feature some recognisable characters from How I Met Your Mother.

Who is in the cast?

Hilary Duff will play the young Sophie. You’ll recognise Duff from shows like Lizzie McGuire, Younger, and Gossip Girl. (She’s really good in Younger, by the way, you should absolutely go watch that.)

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall is taking the Bob Saget role and playing the older Sophie. Notably she’s appearing in proper to-camera segments, rather than just a voiceover role. You’ll know Cattrall from Sex and the City primarily, though she’s not in the controversial follow up And Just Like That.

The rest of the cast includes Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (The Life of Pi). Josh Peck (of Drake and Josh) will also guest star.

How can I watch it?

In the US, How I Met Your Mother is available to watch on Hulu. The first two episodes were made available at once, with subsequent episodes being released weekly after that.

How I Met Your Father will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK from Wednesday 11 May. (It was initially announced for 9 March, but in February 2022 was delayed.)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can see the trailer right here, and listen as Kim Cattrall tells a story of her youth while Hilary Duff gets into some hijinks.

Where is it filmed?

Interestingly, though set in New York, How I Met Your Father is actually filmed in Los Angeles.

Scenes in New York are mostly filmed on soundstages that have been built in Los Angeles. However, certain exterior shots have been filmed on The Volume – a special set which works a little bit like very advanced greenscreen, and has previously been used in Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett to stand in for alien planets.

Will there be a second series?

Yes - a second series, increased from 10 to 20 episodes, has been confirmed.

Is this anything to do with the Greta Gerwig version?

This isn’t the first attempt at a How I Met Your Mother spinoff – shortly after that show finished, CBS attempted to make a spinoff called How I Met Your Dad. It would’ve starred Greta Gerwig, who you might know as the director of Lady Bird and Little Women. (Meg Ryan of You’ve Got Mail was set to play the older narrator.)