Jamie Foxx’s daughter has revealed the Oscar winning actor is recovering from a medical complication.

Actress and producer Corrine Foxx shared the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday April 12, reassuring fans that her father was “already on his way to recovery.” No further details, other than the shared statement have been made about the actor’s condition.

The news comes after Fox and Cameron Diaz were revealed as the leads in Netflix’s new film Back in Action. According to a source from the Hollywood Reporter, the movie is in production and will finish on schedule as planned.

So, what happened to Jamie Foxx, what has his daughter said and when can you watch Back in Action? Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

Foxx’s eldest daughter Corrine took to social media to share a statement on Instagram with fans that her father had experienced a “medical complication” but that he was “already on his way to recovery.”

Corinne Foxx has told fans that her father is on his “way to recovery” after experiencing a medical complication (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

No further information about what caused the health emergency or complication have so far been revealed. At the time of the incident, the 55-year-old actor was filming as part of his lead role in the upcoming Netflix comedy drama Back to Action. According to People, a source told the publication that following the news which was shared on Wednesday April 12, production was “shut down”, but filming resumed on Thursday with a stand-in for Foxx on set.

Since Corrine shared the update both fans and friends have taken to social media to share well-wishes for the actor. His Ray co-star Kerry Washington shared a “Jamie Foxx appreciation post”. She said: “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

Whilst LeBron James tweeted: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

What has his daughter Corrine Foxx said?

The 29-year-old actress and producer released a statement about her father’s health from the Foxx family on Instagram. She said: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” Adding: “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

When can I watch Back in Action?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film Back in Action, which stars Diaz and Foxx as its leads, is still in production and will finish on schedule as planned, with the movie expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2024. Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) it also features Glenn Close (Fatala Attraction) and Kyle Chandler (Mayor of Kingstown).

