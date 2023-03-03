Netflix to air Chris Rock’s live comedy show Selective Outrage ahead of this year’s Oscars

Chris Rock’s live show Selective Outrage will be released on Netflix before the Oscars, with the comedian expected to discuss that infamous Will Smith slap.

The show titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will come live from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, there will also be a pre and post show, including The Show Before the Show, which will feature live entertainment from Los Angeles World Famous Comedy Store with comedians performing including Ronny Chieng, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and Deon Cole, and the Show After The Show featuring comedians David Spade and Dana Carvey.

This will mark Rock’s second comedy special on Netflix, with his first, Tambourine which was directed by Bo Burnham released in February 2018. So, when can you watch Chris Rock: Selective Outrage in the UK and what could he say about the Will Smith Oscars slap? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on in the UK?

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be available to watch on Netflix in the UK from 3am GMT on Sunday 5 March. From 2.20am GMT a “watch live” button will appear, allowing viewers to join a member’s waiting room. Whilst playing the show will appear just like any other show on Netflix and you will be able to pause and rewind.

Chris Rock is expected to address the Oscars slap in his live Netflix show Selective Outrage (Photo: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a teaser trailer about the upcoming live show in December 2022. The 44-second video features Rock, facing the camera from a green room, before someone off-screen knocks and tells him that the audience is “ready for ya”.

Rock walks through the venue and enters the stage whilst the soundtrack, Bun B’s “The Best Is Back”, plays. The text on the screen reveals this is the “first ever global live event” and gives information about the show’s release date. You can watch the video below.

What has Chris Rock said about Will Smith Oscars slap?

At last year’s Oscars ceremony, comedian Rock was slapped by Will Smith after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s short hair. Rock said: “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2—can’t wait to see it.” This prompted Smith to walk on stage and slap Rock, whilst a stunned audience watched on. Following the incident Rock said: “Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

Rock has since spoken out about the incident, usually sharing his opinion during his comedy shows. In March 2022 during his first performance after the slap he told the crowd, “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny.”

In August 2022 he revealed that he had turned down an offer to host the Oscars. According to the Arizona Republic, the comedian told fans during a standup show in Phoenix that going back to the Oscars would be like asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” in reference to the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson.

Rock announced his Netflix special on 10 November, according to Deadline, during a show in London he said: “People expect me to talk about the b******t. I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix.”