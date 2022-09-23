Will Smith is set to return to his acting career for the first time since the Chris Rock incident at the Oscars

Will Smith is reportedly set to return to acting, just months after he attacked comedian, Chris Rock, on-stage at the Oscars.

The actor, 53, who won the best actor award at this year’s Oscars, was banned from attending the prestigious event again, and has since kept a very low profile.

After Smith slapped Chris Rock, 57, on-stage during the live-broadcast, he went on to accept an award for his role in King Richard.

US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Comedian Chris Rock was presenting during the ceremony, when he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and compared her to the character G.I Jane.

At the time, Rock was not aware that Jade suffers from the hair loss disorder, Alopecia, which is when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The moment left many shocked, and confused as to whether it was staged or not, as Smith not only slapped him but he also screamed illicit abuse at Rock, following the joke.

Since the incident, there was massive controversy as Will was banned from attending the event again for 10 years, with many saying he should be stripped of his Oscar win.

While Chris Rock courageously continued with his comedy tour and even joked about it as part of his stand-up routine.

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In the months following the incident, Chris turned down an Oprah interview to discuss the situation, as he didn’t want to be known as a ‘victim.’

Smith took to his YouTube channel , to discuss the situation, where he said that he reached out to Rock, but he was told he’s “not ready to talk.”

Smith said: “I will say to you Chris, I apologise to you, my behaviour was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for âKing Richardâ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

He continued: “There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Now, after six months, the actor also known as Fresh Prince, is set to star in Apple TV+’s new 2023 movie, Emancipation.

All filming for the role was completed before the incident took place at the Oscars, so Smith hasn’t been involved with any filming in the last six months.

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy winner of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness' poses in the press room during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

However, it is reported that this is set to change, with the Bad Boys star potentially producing and starring in a brand new film, with Oscar-winner and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

According to Deadline , Smith, will be working with the Ms. Marvel Director, for a film adaptation of the novel Brilliance - by author Marcus Sakey.

Will, who lives in Calabasas, Los Angeles, will produce the film via his company, Westbrook Studios - alongside ‘King Richard’ producers, Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki.

Akiva Goldsman and actor Will Smith arrive to the Premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Hancock" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 30, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The author of the novel, will also act as a co-producer on the project, while acclaimed writer Akiva Goldsman will handle the script.

The Men in Black actor has already worked alongside Goldsman, for some of his most successful films, having previously teamed up for I Am Legend, I, Robot and Hancock.

US actor-producer Will Smith (R) and producer Jon Mone (L) arrive for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is a two time Academy award winner, for short documentary films, and recently directed the Marvel mini-series, Ms. Marvel for Disney+.

Currently, reports suggest that Will hasn’t signed up to act in the film adaptation yet, but he is expected to do so very soon, and star as lead character, Nick Cooper.