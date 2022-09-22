Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie headline David O’Russell’s 1930s mystery comedy Amsterdam

Amsterdam, a new comedy mystery from director David O’Russell, is coming to UK cinemas on Friday 7 October 2022.

The film, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie amongst others, is set in the 1930s and follows three friends accused of murder. Amsterdam has been at the centre of much criticism, however, given director David O’Russell’s longstanding reputation as a workplace bully, and more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Amsterdam.

What is Amsterdam about?

The official synopsis for Amsterdam is light on detail, explaining only that “in the 1930s, three friends—a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney—witness a murder, become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in North American history.” They met during World War 1, and “made a pact to protect each other, no matter what”.

The film’s tagline promises “love, murder, and conspiracy”, and looks to be (very) broadly similar in tone to films like Knives Out or See How They Run. It’s loosely inspired by real history, with the trailer proclaiming that “a lot of this actually happened”.

Who stars in Amsterdam?

A still from Amsterdam (2022), depicting Christian Bale as Burt, Margot Robbie as Valerie, and John David Washington as Harold. Burt is wearing an eyepatch, Valerie is holding a smoking pipe aloft, and Harold has a bandage on his cheek; behind them is a yellow curtain with a golden sun in a green circle emblazoned across its centre (Credit: 20th Century Studios)

Christian Bale plays Burt Berendsen, a doctor. Bale is a prolific actor, probably best known for playing Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but you might also recognise him from films like American Psycho, The Machinist, or The Big Short. You might not recognise him from Vice or Thor: Love and Thunder, because he was under heavy makeup in both films.

John David Washington plays Harold Woodsman, a lawyer. Washington (son of Denzel) has previously appeared in the Spike Lee film BlackKklansman and the Christopher Nolan movie Tenet, both of which I’d recommend.

Margot Robbie plays Valerie Voze, a nurse. Robbie is best known for roles in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, Queen of Scots, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. (I also thought she was very good in I, Tonya.) Most recently, she made a cameo appearance in the Neighbours finale, and can next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

They’re joined by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Rami Malek (No Time to Die), Zoe Saldaña (Avatar), Mike Meyers (The Pentaverate), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), and Chris Rock (the most recent Oscars) amongst others. One cameo role that’s attracted a lot of attention is that of Taylor Swift (New Girl).

Is there a trailer for Amsterdam?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When is Amsterdam being released in the UK?

Amsterdam is arriving worldwide on Friday 7 October.

It was previously scheduled for release on Friday 4 November, but was moved forward by the studio.

Who writes and directs Amsterdam?

The film has been written and directed by David O’Russell.

O’Russell has a longstanding reputation as an on-set tyrant and a bully – he famously got into a physical altercation with George Clooney on set of Three Kings (1999), has been filmed screaming and swearing at Lily Tomlin, and Amy Adams said he made her cry every single day during production of American Hustle.

More recently, it’s emerged that O’Russell’s niece filed a police report against him in 2011, accusing the director of groping her at the gym. Speaking with the police, O’Russell confirmed the incident took place, stating that his niece “acted very provocatively towards him”.

The police declined to press charges.

Will Amsterdam be on Netflix?