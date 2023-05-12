Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe star in sci-fi romance Poor Things from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos

Upcoming creepy romantic sci-fi film Poor Things will reunite Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos with Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone. The Greek director is best known for his arthouse movies The Favourite (for which he received his Academy Award nomination), The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Stone starred in The Favourite but is best known for her Oscar-winning performance in musical romance La La Land. Her other big roles include playing the lead in Disney’s villain origin story Cruella, and starring as Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Poor Things, Stone leads an all-star cast which includes Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, and Maid actress Margaret Qualley. Stone, Dafoe, and Qualley are all due to reunite on another Yorgos project, the upcoming anthology film AND.

Filming for Poor Things began in August 2021 at a studio in Hungary, with some scenes also shot on location in Glasgow, where much of the film is set. A teaser trailer for the film was released this week - this is everything you need to know about Poor Things:

Emma Stone in Poor Things

What is Poor Things about?

The film is based on the 1992 novel by late Scottish writer Alasdair Gray and was adapted for the screen by Tony McNamara, whose earlier works include Stone and Lanthimos collaborations Cruella, and The Favourite.

The Frankensteinesque tale follows the extraordinary life of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young Victorian woman who is brought back from the dead by the genius scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) who replaces her damaged brain with that of her unborn baby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baxter is protective of his successful experiment, but Bella is determined to see more of the world and eventually runs away with the fast living and eccentric lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo).

They embark on a wild journey, travelling across the world, aiming to see and do as much as possible. Bella is also determined to achieve equality and, through it, liberation from the oppressive times she lives in.

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Who is in the cast of Poor Things?

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Wayne Brett as Priest

When is the release date of Poor Things?

Poor Things will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday 8 September 2023.

Is there a trailer for Poor Things?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will Poor Things be available to stream?